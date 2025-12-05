Man Utd fans left incensed by ‘muppet’ Amorim: ‘Get rid before he sells Mainoo’

After another predictably poor performance from Manchester United, the fans are united in saying that Ruben Amorim is the problem.

Get Ruben Amorim out of Man Utd

Drawing 1-1, at home, to THIS West Ham team, who didn’t even have BLOODY PAQUETA is a sackable offence. Was at my work Christmas do and didn’t even see the match but it’s just self evident.

Get rid before this c*** sells Mainoo.

Oisín, Kildare, MUFC

Knew the Man Utd bottlers would bottle

I wrote in 3 days ago and labelled this lot a bunch of bottlers. Part of me wondered if that was too strong a word, but surely last night’s result just makes it official.

Most Utd fans were hopeful of a result tonight but not confident. We have been let down too much by this regime and this muppet on the touchline. Personally, I’m at that point where I am no longer angry or frustrated. I’m past all that, and just think ‘do whatever the hell you like’.

I’m already looking past Ruben to be honest, even when we get a good result it seems to be in spite of his coaching and tactics. I can’t think of one game where his changes have resulted in us wrestling control of the game from the opposition.

The most annoying thing about Ruben (and there are lots of things annoying about him) is that he isn’t learning from past mistakes. Arteta is an example of a manager who made mistakes but learnt from them, grew from them even and he reaping the rewards for it now. Same can’t be said for Ruben.

Ibrahim Khalid

Man Utd never fail to deliver

Oh Lord, this Man Utd don’t want any rival to their throne at the palace of mediocrity. First half of this season is projecting that many competent teams before are now joining the league of crisis clubs, if the second half of this season didn’t change the trajectory the winner will won one of the easiest league in memory with the recent standard settled. Man Utd and Liverpool are both Yin Yin because we are very bad at football.

Mudashiru LFC Ibadan (welcome back Manchester United the rightful king of crisis clubs)

Asterisk season for Arsenal?

Liverpool are terrible, Chels are terribly inconsistent, City are not good enough defensively as yet. The quality of the Premier League is at its lowest ever.

If Arsenal do win it, everyone knows that it would carry no credibility at all. Probably an asterisk season in my books….

That’s how this works right?

Sid, LFC

Stop whinging Mikel Arteta

“We’ve never had such a schedule at every level, not only in the Premier League but every competition internationally as well so we need to try to do that.”

“It’s not an argument, I think it’s common sense,” the Arsenal boss continued. “I think it’s not at some point this becomes too much and the players are not machines but we have to try to do that when we can.”

F*** off Legohead, you’ve had the contents of Scrooge McDuck’s gold stash spent on top quality players with top quality backups for every one in every position, and a perfect storm this year after a huuuuuuge amount of patience from your owners. Liverpool are utter toss (which is still absolutely hilarious), City and Chelsea blowing hot and cold, and no-one else even close to the options you have. Win the PL, or go coach in league 2, and spare us the monotone Iberian whining while you’re at it. The brass neck of the man is breathtaking.

Also, Neil Raines is a national treasure.

RHT/TS x

That was routine stuff from Arsenal

F365 had nothing to publish about the Arsenal game mainly because it was much more like a run of the mill routine victory we become accustomed to earlier in the season i.e. nicely worked goals by Arsenal with a clean sheet.

Merino is a Godsend with his overall contribution to our game. The stats I have to hand shows he has 16 goals in 63 games with his assists building up. Also it was great to see White again showing he isn’t just a spare part but to see him confirm that he still offers an important role to this campaign. His defending is still top drawer and, as his contribution to the first goal showed, his customary overlapping runs are a true asset. Some nice footwork from Madueke at times and if he can work on his final delivery he will be useful

I like what I see from Mosquera and Hincapie as a pairing. They dealt with the set pieces well. Shame Mosquera picked up a knock but Mr Reliant in Timber came on and played to his usual standard.

Fair play to Brentford for giving it a go by playing football and not resorting to niggly fouls. They would have scored but for a World Class save by Raya. Another Godsend for Arsenal.

Good to see Chelsea bought down to earth by Leeds. Chelsea seemed sterile without Caicedo but that takes nothing away from the good performance by Leeds. They are looking good and put in a good account of themselves against City.

Now Aston Villa away. Why, after feeling relieved to get games against certain title challengers off the list, we come up against a new contender in good form. All this talk about Arsenal being dead certs for the title is wrong. If that was the case, with a record so far of ten wins, three draws and only one defeat, Arsenal would be further ahead than they currently are.

Chris, Croydon

The Premier League is actually ‘strong like bull’

Why is it that when the league is bunched up, or when teams outside the traditional “big 6/7” (or whatever we’re calling them now) do well, people suggest the league is weak? Monty in the mailbox falls foul of this when he proclaims, “It’s wild that we could win at Leeds and go fourth; a real reflection of how incredibly low the standard of the league is this season”. I put it to the jury, it’s actually a reflection of how incredibly strong the standard of the league is now.

This is reflected in how tricky games have become against any team in the league, with the exception of Wolves (and Liverpool – titter) who have looked poor up until now (cue them taking points off us on Monday) but even they drew with Spurs and Brighton. It’s not just that my team are consistently inconsistent, I look at the fixture list now and can barely come up for air! Any team on their day will give you a game. Just look at how well the promoted teams can hold their own. Even Burnley – are you confident of your team going to Turf Moor and getting 3 points? Because I sure as shit am not!

Oh you want some evidence and not just anecdotal ramblings of a mad man, you bunch of pedants? Look at how well English teams have been doing in Europe recently. Last season all 4 made it out of the group stages in the CL, with Arsenal and Villa going relatively deep. Spurs and Utd reached the final of the EL (can’t remember who won), and Chelsea breezed through the EC and won it. This season, Arsenal are flying in the CL with the other 4 teams in with a strong chance of qualifying; the same for the teams in the lesser comps (although Palace could be doing better to be fair).

So why is this? Well there is obviously the money. Contrary to what slippery Puffy might have opined, mo money does not equal mo problems in football. Mo money in fact equals better players. However, something that has been nagging at me for years is that the main influence on the league is actually the standard of manager (or coaches) and the evolution of tactics.

I’m not sure how to easily prove or disprove this theory, and maybe the better players and better coaches go hand in hand, like the old nature vs nurture conundrum. Or did the better coaches follow the better players or vice versa, like the old chicken and egg conundrum. But the influx of better coaches (typically foreign – they took our jobs Randy!) and ideas has really ramped up the standard of the league, and improved domestic coaching too.

If there’s an Econometrics student out there looking for an idea for a dissertation, feel free to run a regression model on all of this and write in with the results. Otherwise, you’ll all just have to take my word for it. And when have I ever been wrong, right guys? Guys? Guys?!

Garey Vance, MUFC

…In his mail, Monty, LFC wrote that the standard of the Premier League this year is “incredibly low”. This got me thinking. What is the right way to measure the quality of the League? One approach that I can think of is to look at the average points per game so far this season of the teams that finished in the top 6 last season, and compared them to their average points per game over the whole of last season. Here is what I found:

Liverpool (last season = 2.21 / this season = 1.57)

Arsenal (1.95 / 2.36)

Man City (1.87 / 2.00)

Chelsea (1.82 / 1.71)

Newcastle (1.74 / 1.36)

Villa (1.74 / 1.93)

And for good measure, I am going to add Man Utd. and Spurs because they are in the original Big 6.

Man Utd (1.11 / 1.62)

Spurs (1.00 / 1.36)

Out of these 8 teams (who, in recent seasons, regularly competed for Champions’ League spots), Liverpool, Newcastle, and Chelsea are averaging fewer points per game this season. So, this measure, while inconclusive, does not really indicate that the League is weaker this season. What are other measures that people can suggest?

Nick

…Ah Monty LFC in this morning’s mailbox wins the bitter fan bingo.

‘….this shows how incredibly low the standard of the league is this season’

Translation: my team is playing badly and can’t beat teams I consider weak or midtable so I’ll say it’s a low standard season.

The alternative opposite view is the league is more competitive than it’s ever been. Currently there’s only 3 genuinely weak teams, but if you’re slightly off it against anyone else particularly away from home you’re liable to get turned over no matter who you are and no matter what perch you’ve toppled off.

In Liverpool’s case the alternative view is also that they are incredibly lucky that so many good sides are taking points off each other to enable Liverpool to stay 1 win away from the Champions League places, as they certainly don’t deserve to be that close based on performances this season. Just think where Liverpool would be if they got the results their performances deserved in the first 5 games of the season!

Rich, AFC

Darren England: Reffing good

Now, you probably don’t get many emails about refs in the mailbox, but wanted to shout out Darren England for Wednesday night’s performance.

He really didn’t put a foot wrong and rose to the occasion by not blowing up for every perceived infraction, and he did not cave into Chelsea’s ugly histrionics, badgering and gamesmanship.

Chalobah milking a head injury – made him go off the pitch. Estevao’s petulance rightly leading to a booking. Sanchez’ awful goalkeeping costing them a goal – never in a million years was England going to rule out. Enzo Fernandez’ and Cucurella’s constant moaning ignored. Full blooded challenges where players got the ball and some of the man – play on.

Why can’t all games be reffed like that?

Mat, Leeds

Subscribing to a nonsense theory

Before I cancelled my TNT Subscription:

Liverpool could not buy a point

England could not bat for more than 35 overs in a test match.

Since I cancelled my TNT Subscription:

Liverpool have garnered 4 points from two games and now look set to dominate English and European football for decades to come.

England have pretty much won the Ashes.

I can only conclude that our actions directly influence sporting outcomes.

Tom, Andover (the other one)