Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has handed young defender Ayden Heaven his first Premier League start of the season, leaving Kobbie Mainoo in some very concerning company.

The Red Devils host West Ham in the Premier League on Thursday evening and can go fifth in the table with a win.

Amorim makes controversial Yoro call vs West Ham

Matheus Cunha returned from injury and replaced Mason Mount in the starting XI, while Amorim confirmed that Man Utd’s player of the month, Matthijs de Ligt, is absent with a minor injury.

The Dutch defender could return to training this week and be available for Monday’s trip to Wolves, while Mount is fit enough to make the bench against the Hammers.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Amorim stated that two unnamed players could be missing due to injuries, and those two players turned out to be De Ligt and Mount.

Despite De Ligt’s absence, Amorim also dropped Leny Yoro to the bench. He explained his decision: “It is a tactical issue. Today we need to win, no matter what.”

Cunha’s return to the team is big for Man Utd, but one player yet to start in the Premier League this season is fan favourite and academy graduate Mainoo.

Mainoo is officially in Man Utd exile

As Heaven has been given his first league start of the campaign, that means Mainoo is now only one of four first-team players who haven’t started in the Premier League for Man Utd in 2025/26.

The company he keeps is very worrying: ex-bomb-squad player Tyrell Malacia, third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton, and Lisandro Martinez, who has only just returned from injury.

Man Utd fans are desperate to see Mainoo make it, especially after he starred under former manager Erik ten Hag and quickly emerged as one of the club’s best players.

Amorim views Mainoo as direct competition to club captain Bruno Fernandes, and not someone who can play next to him, which is making it very difficult for him to break into the team.

This week, Amorim was asked if Mainoo will get a chance before January.

“We will see,” he said. “We could talk about Kobbie, we could talk about [Manuel] Ugarte – he’s also not playing. Josh [Zirkzee] is playing because of injuries.

“Football is like that; you need to be ready when the opportunity comes. I just want to win, I don’t look at faces.”

Man Utd considered selling Mainoo last summer, while the player wanted to leave on loan, an idea which was not entertained by the club’s hierarchy.

He is clearly desperate to become a regular starter for his boyhood club, but as long as Fernandes is fit and available, there’s little chance of that happening under Amorim.

