Man Utd ready to destroy Paul Pogba transfer record for Premier League star

Man Utd are set to break their transfer record next summer on one of two players as they look to bring in a new midfielder, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new additions in the summer transfer window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe backing Ruben Amorim to get things right.

Man Utd heavily invested in their forward line after only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Amorim’s side last season.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all joined for big fees but many fans, former players and pundits thought their failure to sign a new midfielder was a huge oversight.

Man Utd are still suffering from inconsistencies this season and there are rumours they will go for a budget option midfielder in the January transfer window, such as Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher or Wolves’ Joao Gomes.

In the summer, they are expected to go big on other midfield options with Manchester World claiming that Man Utd ‘could break their club-record transfer fee to sign a top midfield target’.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton have emerged as their two top targets with the £89m they spent on Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

The report added: ‘Anderson and Wharton are both expected to cost in excess of £100m, and their values could rise even higher if they star for England at the World Cup next summer.’

Manchester World continued: ‘United only have four senior central midfielders on their books, and there are doubts over all of those already at the club. Casemiro could leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, and there is strong transfer interest in Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese playmaker will be allowed to leave if he wants to, though he has already indicated he will not decide on his future until after the World Cup.’

Back in early November, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed what we can expect from Man Utd in the January transfer window.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Ruben Amorim sends clear indications in public and in private for Manchester United in the January transfer window. In private, the conversations have started between Amorim, the board, and the management of Man Utd ahead of the January window.

“I told you about the midfielder. I told you that Man Utd are looking for that position. But just in general, Amorim and the management of Man Utd are talking about the January window, the opportunities, and what to do with the players who want to play more: Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee.

“For Zirkzee, West Ham and also Roma have called in recent weeks. So, this will be an opportunity for several clubs, and we have to see what Man Utd want to do, if they want to let him go or not.”

Romano added: “But Amorim sends a clear message also in public talking about January. First of all, he says the window will be open and there is the possibility they will do something. So, not closing the doors to the opportunity to bring in new players, and it’s already an update for Man Utd. But he also says, ‘I don’t want players for the short-term.’

“Amorim is not bringing in a player for just a few months. A player will join Man Utd only if they believe the player could be an option for the long-term. They don’t want to add a player just in terms of numbers, also because Man Utd have one competition this season plus the FA Cup incoming, and they want to focus on the Premier League.

“They already have several players. So, if someone joins in January, it will be a player who Man Utd can trust for the present but also for the future.”