Man Utd put £41m ‘on the table’ for PL star as ‘secret meeting’ sees player make transfer request

Man Utd have made an offer to sign Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes in the January transfer window with the player asking to leave, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new signings over the summer transfer window as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe backed Ruben Amorim.

One criticism of their summer recruitment from fans, former players and pundits was their failure to bring in a new midfielder with the position an obvious area of weakness.

However, The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell wrote on Tuesday that Man Utd have identified that area as their main priority for improving Amorim’s side in the winter transfer market.

Whitwell wrote: ‘Midfield is the priority area. United want a dynamic presence in the centre of the pitch, a player capable of winning possession and getting the ball moving forwards. United may even look to add two midfielders, a No 6 and No 8, depending on what happens with outgoings.’

And now a reliable account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 686k followers has claimed Man Utd have £41m ‘on the table’ for Wolves midfielder Gomes.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Secret agent meeting. Player has requested to leave. Adam Wharton’s targeted.

‘We’ve got some exciting news coming out of Manchester United.

‘Reliable sources confirm that club officials have met with Carlos Leite, the agent of João Gomes & Adam Wharton’s agent.

‘It seems João Gomes has made it clear to Wolves that he wants to make the move to Old Trafford this January.

‘Manchester United is currently in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers, with a transfer fee of around £41 million on the table.

‘This could be a significant addition to the squad, as Gomes has shown great potential to become elite player.’

Another potential cheap option would be Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher with transfer expert claiming the England international would be available for around £26m.

Romano told his YouTube channel earlier this week: “I think there is a chance for Conor Gallagher to leave Atletico Madrid already in the January transfer window or eventually in the summer.

“This will also depend on the formula of the deal. Manchester United were interested in Conor Gallagher as an opportunity in the final days of August but Atletico said no to a loan move and they don’t have that kind of intention.

“I think if maybe a permanent transfer proposal arrives, that would be different. Maybe something around 30 million euros (£26m), sources say that this could be the way to get Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.”

