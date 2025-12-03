Ruben Amorim has confirmed that two players on top of Benjamin Sesko and Harry Maguire are injury doubts ahead of Manchester United’s clash with West Ham on Thursday, but wouldn’t reveal who.

United host the Hammers on Thursday and could move into the top four should (a lot of) results go their way.

Maguire (thigh) and Sesko (knee) are set to miss the game, but Amorim said in his press conference on Wednesday that two further players might not be available, though the Portuguese boss kept his cards close to his chest as he didn’t want to reveal his tactics to counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo.

“We have two doubts for the game,’ Amorim said. “I will not say who today as we are going to change how we approach the game.

“Let’s see if they can play tomorrow. The rest of the squad is good. Matheus is back but Harry and Sesko are still out.”

Cunha does return in a big boost for Amorim, after the summer signing missed the defeat to Everton and the win over Crystal Palace with a head injury on the back of his first goal for the club against Brighton.

“He has more levels to go,” Amorim added. “He’s at a different club, different pressure, he was struggling because he was not scoring, he was thinking too much about the numbers but the influence he has in the team is important to us.”

Amorim also confirmed 18-year-old Shea Lacey – who’s been on the bench for the last two games but is yet to make his senior debut – will “have the chance” to impress for the first XI at some stage.

“Try to explain every day how to play, if you’re comfortable and don’t have any doubts when you are playing that will help the kids,” he said of the process of introducing academy talents.

“Then to work the physicality, the speed of the pressure, the moments to have the ball and pass the ball is completely different to U21s.

“He’ll have the chance, I don’t know, but he’s ready to play.”