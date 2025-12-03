A former Manchester United player reckons Ruben Amorim’s side need to prioritise signing a new left wing-back over a centre-midfielder in January.

In the summer, Man Utd spent around £230m on their signings as they overhauled their attack and landed a new No.1 goalkeeper, securing Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

It was also clear that their next priority was to sign a new No.6 as they tried and failed to sign Carlos Baleba, who was valued at £100m by Brighton.

Baleba’s valuation made a summer deal incredibly difficult as Ruben Amorim‘s side worked with a limited budget, but they are expected to return to the market for a centre-midfielder next year. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton have also been mentioned as targets.

Despite this, former Man Utd defender Wes Brown thinks they are covered in midfield until the summer as Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are performing well, while he “would love to see Kobbie Mainoo more”.

“Where would I like to get another player in? At the moment, Manuel Ugarte hasn’t played as well this season as you would have thought,” Brown said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast when asked where Man Utd should prioritise in January.

“Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, at the moment, are holding that. I mean, I would love to see Kobbie Mainoo more.

“I know the manager says that Kobbie plays in the same position as Bruno. But I’m probably going to have to go with… and I’m not sure if Luke Shaw can do it… a left wing-back.

“But I reckon we’ll see Luke Shaw there in the upcoming games.”

Instead, Brown thinks Man Utd need to prioritise a left wing-back in January as they are currently far stronger on the right.

“You want to have that [energy] at wing-back,” Brown added.

“Amad Diallo can do it. He’s going to lose a few at the back-post, I suppose, every now and again, but you can see the difference in age.

“I just feel with Manchester United at the moment, a lot of our good possession and where we’re strong is on the right-hand side.

“Our left probably isn’t as strong and it would be nice to see that so United can both ways.

“Everybody knows Bryan Mbeumo and Amad, when they get on the ball, it’s dangerous. It’s not exactly the same on that left-hand side.”