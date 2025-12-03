Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

According to reports, Manchester United will make a ‘U-turn’ on letting Kobbie Mainoo leave the club during the winter transfer window on one condition.

Mainoo has been in limbo at Man Utd over the past few months as he has only been a bit-part player under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd‘s academy product enjoyed a remarkable breakout season during the 2023/24 campaign for club and country, but he has struggled to replicate those performances since, as he has been impacted by Amorim’s appointment, injuries and a loss of form.

In this summer’s transfer window, Mainoo requested a loan move to increase his game time as he attracted interest from Serie A giants Napoli, but Man Utd decided to block his exit.

At the time, Man Utd felt that the centre-midfielder’s exit would leave them short of options in the middle of the park, but his situation has not changed in recent months and he remains linked with an exit.

Therefore, it has been suggested that Man Utd may be more open to letting Mainoo leave in January, and Football Insider are reporting that the Premier League giants are ‘preparing a U-turn’ on his future.

It is claimed that United’s ‘stance on Mainoo could yet leave after the opening weeks of the January window’ as they ‘may sanction his exit if a replacement is secured’.

The report adds:

‘The 20-year-old still looks unlikely to have his wish granted, with sources revealing to Football Insider that the Old Trafford outfit remain undeterred in their desire to keep hold of the starlet. They are set to lose the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo to AFCON in the coming weeks, and as such, Amorim is desperate to ensure that he doesn’t leave himself short of options. ‘However, it is understood that the stance on Mainoo’s future could be loosened somewhat if a replacement can be sourced in the early weeks of the winter window.’

ESPN, meanwhile, are reporting that Man Utd are quite likely to let Mainoo and three other players leave to fund a January signing.

The report claims: ‘The club will listen to offers for Mainoo, Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Tyrell Malacia, but allowing any to leave before the end of AFCON on Jan. 18 would leave Amorim desperately short of players.

‘However, if the United hierarchy can unlock some funds, it could make a move for one of its key midfield targets — Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Angelo Stiller — in January.’