Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo has been told that he should be “furious” at Ruben Amorim as he is in a “horrible” situation at Old Trafford.

Mainoo has suffered a really disappointing 18 months since his breakout season for Man Utd and England in the 2023/24 campaign.

A couple of years ago, the centre-midfielder established himself as one of the best young footballers in Europe, but injuries, poor form and Amorim‘s appointment have stunted his development.

Amorim is clearly not a huge fan of Mainoo as he often prefers to select other midfielders and it’s unclear whether he has a long-term future under the head coach.

Mainoo’s poor standing under Amorim has fuelled transfer speculation, though the Man Utd star was denied a loan move to Serie A giants Napoli in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Mainoo will be allowed to leave in January, but it has been reported that he and Joshua Zirkzee could look to move elsewhere to boost their chances of playing at next summer’s World Cup.

Now, former Man Utd player Paul Parker has explained why he thinks Mainoo “must be furious at Amorim”.

“I don’t think he is leaving because I don’t think the club can afford to let him go, but if he never gets minutes, he has to leave for his own sake,” Parker told MyBettingSites.

“He must be feeling horrible at the moment, because he knows the manager has taken away his opportunity to go to the World Cup.

“He must be furious at Amorim. He has to be. There is no chance of him going, and his name won’t even be mentioned.”

Parker has also revealed that he is “worried about his future” as it would be a “very bad story” if he leaves.

“It would be a very bad story for the club if he were to leave. Just look at McTominay,” Parker added.

“I don’t think he would have made a massive difference at Man United at this moment in time, but you can’t have another one of those stories coming out.

“It would be terrible if Mainoo leaves and all of a sudden does very well, because then everyone will question Amorim and the club.”

“He is a player and a person I hope the best for. He is a wonderful young lad and his talent is immense. He is one of the best products that have come out of Man United for many years, so they have to find a way for him to get into the team and perform.”

He added: “He is a massive talent. Does he always make a difference? Maybe not, but he hasn’t been given the time and you are only as good as the people you are surrounded by. I definitely worry about his future.”