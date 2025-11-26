Didi Hamann has explained how long he feels Arne Slot has left at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has predicted when Arne Slot will see his “time” at the club come to an end, and he might not have long left.

Slot had an unbelievable first season at Anfield, in which his side won the Premier League title by 10 points. They started the defence of that title very well, with five wins from the first five games of this season.

However, they have only won once in the league since, suffering a further six losses, plunging them down to 12th in the table, while they’ve also suffered one Champions League loss and are already out of the League Cup.

Liverpool went on a four-game losing streak in late September to early October, and are now on a two-game losing streak, being defeated 3-0 both times – by Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

As a result of some poor runs, there are suggestions that Slot could be in danger. Reports suggest that Liverpool have no intention of parting company with the man who brought them Premier League glory last term, but they want things turned around.

Some pundits feel that if that turnaround does not happen quickly, though, Slot’s head will roll.

Liverpool legend Hamann, speaking to talkSPORT, detailed a belief that it could be the next couple of games which decide the manager’s fate.

He said: “I don’t think anybody wants to see him leave because of what he’s done last season.

“Obviously, the run of form is very bad at the moment. I think what you want to see as a club is progress. The next two games will be telling.

“Alan [Brazil] just said they’ve got to win both games, I agree because we don’t need to talk about the title now.

“Arsenal look very strong, Chelsea look the only contender really at the moment. I think they’ve [Liverpool] got a fight on their hands to finish in the top four.

“If you don’t see progress in the Premier League, I think his time will come to an end, as it will be with everybody else.”

In the league, the next two games are West Ham and Sunderland. Facing the Hammers should not be a difficult task, given they are currently just one place outside the relegation zone.

However, newly-promoted Sunderland are seventh in the league, were in the top four until recently, and have already beaten second-placed Chelsea and drawn to leaders Arsenal this term.

Their habit of having great games against the best teams in the league does not bode well for Liverpool.

