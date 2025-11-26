Manchester City are reportedly prepared to pay a British record-shattering fee to land a Paris Saint-Germain superstar to transform their attack.

City have plundered a lot of money into their attack in recent years. Current players Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush and Erling Haaland all cost them north of £50million – it’s believed by many that Haaland was actually far more than his reported £51million, which it was said could rise to £85million.

Jack Grealish, who is currently out on loan with Everton, is the most expensive player City have ever bought, costing them £100million in 2021.

If a report from Fichajes is to be believed, City could soon not only shatter their own transfer record, but the record for the entirety of Britain, set when Alexander Isak moved to Liverpool for £130million in the summer.

City are reported to be planning a serious move for PSG forward Desire Doue, and are preparing a huge offer, willing to pay €180million (£158m) to land him.

City’s directors reportedly believe Doue fits perfectly into the style of play under Pep Guardiola, who himself is said to feel Doue has everything he looks for in a modern winger: speed, technique and personality.

That said, the report should be taken with more than a pinch of salt, with Fichajes far from a reliable outlet, who suggest in most of the copy that the City bid would be €180million, but in one place suggest it’s going to be £180million.

Only £22million different, to be fair. If the original report doesn’t know how much the bid is going to be, there’s probably little point taking their word.

There is also the question of Doue’s injury shrouding such a high-value transfer in doubt. He is currently sidelined, having returned from injury only to sustain another which it’s said will keep the winger sidelined for a while.

There is no guarantee, after eight games in which he was directly involved in six goals this term, that he can get back to the form he has shown previously, or when he might get back up to speed.

Indeed, taking a risk such as that with such a huge sum is very unlikely for any side, particularly if it’s to shatter the record for a whole country.

The report suggesting ‘everything suggests’ City’s interest will intensify in the coming days, for a player currently injured, is quite funny.

