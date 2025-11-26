Liverpool are reportedly ‘prepared’ to offer a similar massive figure to Real Madrid in order to land a Paris Saint-Germain superstar who’d be a definite starter in the midfield.

The Reds have struggled for form over the past couple of months. They’ve lost six Premier League games in that time, as well as one in the Champions League, and bowed out of the League Cup.

Arne Slot’s defence of the Premier League title started with five wins out of five but now sees Liverpool 12th in the league.

After they spent around £450million in the summer, the Reds would have expected to have been in a much better spot.

One of the issues is Slot trying to fit all of his new signings in. Florian Wirtz has often been brought into the midfield after his £116million signing, breaking up the trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with the latter sometimes occupying the right-back slot.

It is less that Liverpool don’t have good midfield options and simply that they have changed the formula to account for Wirtz, who is yet to have much of an impact.

In any case, all discussions could be ended with the signing of a midfielder who will definitively walk into the team and make it better.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool see PSG’s Vitinha as a strategic addition to the midfield. The Portuguese finished third in Ballon d’Or voting in 2025 and would surely walk into any side in the world.

As a result, his signing would likely end any discussions about who’s in Liverpool’s best three, with Slot having to use Wirtz further forward, where he can play.

The report suggests Real Madrid are willing to go big with a €150million (£132m) offer for Vitinha, and it’s stated that Liverpool ‘is prepared to escalate its offer’ to a similar value.

PSG reportedly insists that Vitinha is not for sale, but the report also details a view from clubs that an exorbitant sum could do the trick.

It is also stated that a move to England appeals to Vitinha due to the ‘pace, demands and global exposure.’

The 25-year-old played 22 games for Wolves in 2020/21 and struggled to have an impact, but has since grown into one of the best midfielders in the world and would surely be a great asset for any club in the Premier League.

