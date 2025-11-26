According to reports, Daniel Farke is on the brink of losing his job at Leeds United, who have identified their ‘top replacement target’.

Farke is under pressure at Leeds as their relegation fears have increased in recent weeks.

Last season, Farke helped Leeds United win the Championship and secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Despite this, it was widely reported that Leeds considered parting ways with Farke in the summer as he has a poor record in the Premier League from his time at Norwich City.

Leeds ended up giving Farke a chance in the Premier League, but this looks to have backfired as the West Yorkshire side have slipped into the relegation zone.

Farke has made tactical tweaks to make Leeds more solid in defence, but they have been toothless in attack for most of this campaign and they have only won one of their seven matches.

Therefore, Farke has become the clear favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and he could leave as early as this week.

This is according to a respected account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’, who have claimed that there is a ‘high level meeting’ at Leeds on Wednesday.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Daniel Farke position at Leeds United is under threat.

‘We understand high level meeting is taking place to discuss the future of Daniel Farke. #lufc.’

Leeds are already linked with several potential alternatives and a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk has claimed that former Celtic and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is their ‘top replacement target’.

Also, it is claimed that Rodgers is ‘open’ to replacing Farke at Elland Road.

The report claims:

‘We can reveal that Brendan Rodgers, a free agent since leaving Celtic, heads Leeds’ manager shortlist, with his proven ability to organise mid-table Premier League sides making him an obvious fit. Crucially, sources have suggested that Rodgers would be interested in the role. ‘Farke himself remains publicly defiant, pointing to injuries, a demanding fixture list and the squad’s underlying metrics as evidence that results will turn. Privately, he knows the margin for error has vanished. Leeds cannot afford another November like the one in 2021 with Norwich, which ended with him being sacked.’

After Leeds slipped to a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend after leading 1-0, Farke suggested that things are “going against” his side at the moment.

“To concede two goals is not good. As good as we are attacking down the left side at the moment, we concede too many goals,” Farke said after the loss to Villa.

“We concede so quickly straight after the restart. Over the course of 38 games, you have ups and downs. It happens sometimes at this level. At the moment, we are in a period where things are going against us.”