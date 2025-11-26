According to reports, three Manchester United players are ‘set’ to leave the Premier League giants during this winter transfer window.

The Red Devils have been very active in the transfer market over the past few months as club chiefs sanctioned a major squad overhaul in the summer.

It was felt that this was necessary, as Ruben Amorim‘s side slumped to a disappointing 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season and failed to win a trophy.

Man Utd raised funds through player exits as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Jadon Sancho and Antony moved elsewhere. This allowed them to spend around £230m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

This positive business has helped the Red Devils improve in recent weeks, as they went on a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. However, they reverted to type on Monday night, losing 1-0 against 10-man Everton.

This has made it clear that they still have lots of business to do in the coming months, with the Premier League side needing to strengthen in centre-midfield, wing-back, centre-back and up front.

Man Utd will likely need to sanction further exits to raise funds for these signings, though it remains to be seen how busy they will be in January.

A report from The Daily Mail claims they currently have their eye on several exits, with Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon and Sekou Kone ‘set’ to leave on loan in January.

Heaven is the closest of these players to Man Utd’s starting XI, but the report has explained why he could leave.

‘Lisandro Martinez’s return on the bench against Everton pushes Heaven down to third-choice left centre back, behind the Argentine and Luke Shaw, and his place on the bench could even be at risk once Harry Maguire is fit again in the coming weeks.’

A report from Football Insider, meanwhile, claims Man Utd will ‘block’ Kobbie Mainoo from leaving, with former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claiming that they will not wat to repeat the “mistake” they made with Scott McTominay.

“They know they made a mistake letting McTominay leave,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I was aghast at the fact they were even contemplating letting him go given the issues they had in midfield, and he’s done an incredible job since leaving. He’s gone away, knuckled down and become an absolute superstar for Napoli and for Scotland.

“But I think Man United have learned from the mistake of letting him go, and they’re going to take a different approach towards Kobbie Mainoo.

“There’s been a lot of talk about his future, will he stay, will he go, will the manager give him more minutes or is he going to stay on the fringes?

“As far as the club are concerned, there are no plans to let him go, because they know if he left it would be the same situation we’ve seen with McTominay.

“He would go and impress wherever he went, and all of a sudden everybody would be asking why he wasn’t allowed to do that at Man United.

“So if those offers do come in for him, I’d be very surprised if they allowed him to leave, and I still think he’s a huge part of their plans for the future.”