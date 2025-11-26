Liverpool missed out on signing Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

According to reports, Liverpool have gone back in with a new ‘bid’ for England international Marc Guehi with a view to signing him in January.

Liverpool missed out on Guehi in this summer’s transfer window despite reaching an agreement with Crystal Palace on deadline day.

The Premier League holders identified the centre-back as one of their top summer transfer targets as they looked to sign a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, though they messed with Crystal Palace.

It was widely reported in the summer that Guehi had his heart set on a move to Liverpool and he was available for a cut-price fee as he is among the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent at the end of this season.

However, Liverpool spent more time focusing on their attacking targets as they landed Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike for huge fees, while Guehi was left in limbo.

Liverpool did not reach an agreement with Crystal Palace worth around £35m plus add-ons until the final day of the summer window and they were left disappointed as their rivals pulled the plug on a deal because they could not sign a suitable replacement.

This failed transfer has left Liverpool short of options in defence, and their situation has been made worse by Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate suffering major declines in form.

The Reds are also at risk of missing out on Guehi next year as he could reach a pre-contract agreement with a team abroad from January onwards and has been linked with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

However, Liverpool appear to be intent on signing Guehi and could even pay for him in January, with the club said to be targeting him and AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Now, a report from a respected account on X with over 680k followers and a ‘team of five elite reporters’ claims Liverpool have ‘submitted a bid’ to sign Guehi in January.

They said on X: Exclusive: We understand @LFC have submitted a bid for Marc Guéhi.

‘𝐖𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 £𝟐𝟓𝐦 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐝𝐝-𝐨𝐧𝐬. The bid has not been accepted or rejected.’

Earlier this week, a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed Palace want £35m for Guehi in the winter.

He explained: ‘The Reds could overtake Bayern Munich, who are also interested but considered less active in the matter.

‘The price tag for Guéhi is said to be around £35 million, a reasonable sum for a player considered one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League.’