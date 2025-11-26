Cristiano Ronaldo red card decision ‘makes mockery’ of FIFA as Infantino ‘sells his soul for money’

A former Chelsea player has hit out at FIFA and Gianni Infantino for permitting Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo to play in his side’s World Cup opener.

During this month’s international break, Ronaldo was sent off during Portugal’s 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland in their penultimate World Cup qualifier.

In normal circumstances, the Manchester United legend’s three-match ban for this offence would see him miss Portugal’s last World Cup qualifier and their first two group matches at next summer’s tournament.

However, FIFA have gone against the grain and permitted Ronaldo to feature in all of Portugal’s World Cup games, which is not dodgy in the slightest…

BBC Sport are reporting that ‘the fact it was his first red card in 226 international appearances was taken into account’, while FIFA have explained how his decision could be “automatically revoked”.

A FIFA statement said: “If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately.”

Now, former Chelsea player Craig Burley has not minced his words when dissecting FIFA’s decision, claiming president Infantino has “sold his soul for money” and it is a “complete sham”.

“If Gianni Infantino had any shame…because let’s be honest, he’d sell his soul for money, he’s shown that with the Club World Cup and the extended World Cup,” Burley told ESPN FC.

“They have made a mockery of their own disciplinary process, a complete sham.

“What this says to refs and other professionals is, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t send off the big stars, keep it to the guys under the radar because we want these big stars at a major tournament’.

“When have you ever seen any player get a probation after getting sent off for violent conduct. It’s a 3 game ban and that’s it, you can’t give someone a 3 game ban and tell them you can have 2 games off.

“This has made a mockery of the organisation because they are making the rules up for themselves. If that had been any other player…… they’d have a 3 game suspension and they would’ve missed the World Cup or the first couple games of the WC.

“But for Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s different rules and if FIFA try and tell you anything different, then they’re talking absolute nonsense.”