Man Utd flop sold by Amorim for £22m is now being likened to Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar

Man Utd flop Antony is now being likened to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar just months after Ruben Amorim sold him to Real Betis for £22m.

The Red Devils signed Antony from Ajax in a deal worth around £85m, making him the most expensive Eredivisie player in history, with Erik ten Hag making him one of his first signings at the club.

It never worked out for the Brazilian at Old Trafford as he only managed five goals and three assists in 62 Premier League appearances over three seasons.

Antony was sent on loan to Real Betis in the second half of last season under Amorim before the Portuguese head coach and the Man Utd hierarchy took the decision to sell him to the Spanish outfit at a great loss.

After an impressive loan spell last term, Antony has once again been impressing in La Liga with six goals and two assists in 11 matches in all competitions.

Real Betis defender Marc Bartra insists that fans are now “seeing the real Antony again” after a horrible time at Man Utd, and has likened him to Ronaldo and Neymar.

Portugal great Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best players that has ever lived, while Neymar is seen as the most talented player of his generation in Brazil.

And when asked how Antony has been able to revive his career at Betis, Bartra told Mundobetis: “It’s a style of football that suits him very well, that’s why we’re seeing the real Antony again, even an improved Antony.

“The first day I spoke with him, I already saw his mentality, with that quality and that Brazilian talent.

“I always say he’s a mix between Neymar and Cristiano. He has the same mentality as Cristiano, always striving for more and being very focused on the game.”

Antony was forced to train away from the rest of the first team over the summer as Amorim made him one of the ‘bomb squad’ as Man Utd looked to find the Brazilian a new club.

On his time at Man Utd, Antony said: “They were very tough months in England, more than 40 days in a hotel, training separately… I feel like I was disrespected, but that’s not the point.

“I don’t want to create controversy, that’s life. I’m feel grateful towards the club. There were bad times, but also good times with two titles.

“My family travelled to Seville four or five days before the deal was finalised; they had rented the house. I had already spoken to them and my heart was telling me to return to Betis.

“I always look at happiness first and I was very happy here at Betis. I know my children and my wife are happy here.

“Before making the decision, I spoke with them all. It’s an incredible city and the people, too. Not just the fans, but everyone.

“I looked at my happiness first, because I know that when I’m happy, things turn out well. Money is important, but happiness is much more important.”