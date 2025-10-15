Aaron Wan-Bissaka could make it to the World Cup yet

A £50m Manchester United signing has officially given up on England, while the son of an iconic World Cup winner has switched international allegiances too.

Even with the absurd expansion to a 48-team format, some brilliant players could miss out on featuring at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Some have gone to great lengths to try and sneak in, securing eligibility to play for countries other than those they represented at youth level or even played for as a grown-ass adult.

FIFA handily provide an up-to-date list of those who have successfully applied to change associations – something England should still be wary of with many of these multinational players.

And with the 2026 World Cup qualification permutations and ramifications in mind, it seems only right to look at the players who have traded in their passports for a better shot at making the guest list.

Djenairo Daniels – swapped Netherlands for Suriname



Having represented Netherlands youth teams at the U18 and U19 level eight times, all in 2019, Kilmarnock striker Daniels perhaps justifiably sensed his senior Oranje opportunities were limited. A switch to Suriname has already been rewarded with his first full international cap.

Jay-Roy Grot – swapped Netherlands for Suriname

A name familiar to Leeds fans, Grot had also turned out for Netherlands in their youth system various times but first-team honours were never forthcoming, so he was swept up in Suriname’s relentless recruitment drive.

Djavan Anderson – swapped Netherlands for Suriname

Another defector to Suriname, versatile midfielder Anderson’s last dalliance with Netherlands came with the U18s in 2012; he has played for Oxford United more recently.

Hannes Delcroix – swapped Belgium for Haiti

The Burnley defender has been spending at least some of his time on loan at Swansea filing the necessary paperwork to end his one-cap Belgium career and start afresh with Haiti, for whom he debuted during this October international break.

Tugra Turhan – swapped Switzerland for Turkey

Teenage striker Turhan has gone all in on his transition from Switzerland to Turkey, not only trading in 17 youth caps for the former to represent the latter, but joining Istanbul Basaksehir from Grasshopper in September.

Mohamed Ihattaren – swapped Netherlands for Morocco

Having been on the books of both PSV and Juventus, it might be that Ihattaren expected more of a chance to convert his 30 Netherlands youth caps into a senior cap or two. But he gave up the ghost at 23 to take up Morocco on their offer.

Emin Kujovic – swapped Montenegro for Bosnia and Herzegovina

Koln academy graduate Kujovic has placed his eggs in the Bosnia basket early despite being a featured part of the Montenegro youth system.

Eman Kospo – swapped Switzerland for Bosnia and Herzegovina

A Barcelona youth academy alum, Kospo made his international debut for Bosnia in September despite still waiting for his first game of senior club football.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – swapped England for DR Congo

It is unknown precisely when the England ship sailed for Wan-Bissaka but it absolutely did at some point between his Three Lions call-up in August 2019 and first DR Congo cap in September 2025. He had at least finally been unseated as the most expensive uncapped Englishman ever before then.

Adrian Bajrami – swapped Albania for Switzerland

It is a wonderfully confused and modern international career path: two caps for Switzerland U18s, two caps for Albania U19s, ten caps for Albania U21s, three caps for Albania, and now one cap for Switzerland.

Armando Obispo – swapped Netherlands for Curacao

The PSV centre-half presumably had no ties to Suriname. A lovely thing: the manager who handed Obispo his Curacao debut in October was Dick Advocaat.

Sontje Hansen – swapped Netherlands for Curacao

Making the same journey was Middlesbrough summer signing Hansen, who played in the excellent 2-0 qualifying victory over Jamaica.

Shurandy Sambo – swapped Netherlands for Curacao

After being knocked 40 places down Burnley’s kit number list in the summer before packing his bags for Sparta Rotterdam, defender Sambo decided to finally take Curacao up on their offer and his record from three caps so far is two wins and a draw.

Riechedly Bazoer – swapped Netherlands for Curacao

Bazoer resisted the overtures for a while, saying in 2021 that “at the moment I am not thinking about Curacao, with all due respect. I want to fight for my chance in Oranje”. His sixth and final cap for Netherlands came in 2016 so that fight was over long before he gave up.

Tahith Chong – swapped Netherlands for Curacao

The Netherlands dream went about as well as the Manchester United one for Chong, who shook hands with Curacao in August and promptly scored twice and assisted another goal on his first start.

Albian Hajdari – swapped Switzerland for Kosovo

The move Xherdan Shaqiri could never bring himself to make.

Veldin Hodza – swapped Croatia for Kosovo

Not even playing for Igor Biscan at Croatia youth level was enough to persuade Hodza to stick around.

Leon Avdullahu – swapped Switzerland for Kosovo

Having only decided to switch allegiances in August, it is fair to say Avdullahu won’t be regretting the call: while his debut was a 4-0 humbling at the hands of the Swiss army he left behind, Kosovo are unbeaten in his next three caps and have even prompted an almighty panic from Alexander Isak’s Sweden.

Oumar Traore – swapped Mali for the United Arab Emirates

After hopping aboard the Dubai train in 2020, three-cap Mali international midfielder Traore earned Emirati citizenship and was able to acquire eligibility for a nation which still harbours hopes of qualifying.

Luca Zidane – swapped France for Algeria

The son of Zinedine made 30 appearances for France at various age groups but has already declared his “pride” at representing his grandparents’ homeland.

Alban Lafont – swapped France for Ivory Coast

France are unlikely to feel the effects of losing two talented keepers but Ivory Coast have already maximised the opportunity: Lafont debuted in a nervy 7-0 thrashing of Seychelles.

Lisav Eissat – swapped Israel for Romania

He did not sing the national anthem on his debut and communicated with his teammates throughout the game in English. Sounds like Gary Neville so will probably have riled the Romania equivalent of the Daily Mail.