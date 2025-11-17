Wright slams Bellingham criticism after reaction to England sub: ‘They need to create this kind of beef’

Ian Wright has defended Jude Bellingham over his reaction to being subsituted for England.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has accused the media of trying to “create beef” between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel ahead of the World Cup.

The Three Lions beat Albania 2-0 on Sunday to record a perfect record of eights from eight matches in their World Cup qualifying campaign, while Tuchel’s side scored 22 goals and conceded zero.

England scored twice through Harry Kane in the last 16 minutes to take all three points in Albania with loads of positives to take heading into the World Cup.

After the match, Tuchel was asked about Bellingham’s reaction to being substituted after the England star threw his arms in the air when he realised he was being subsituted off late in the game.

On Bellingham, Tuchel told reporters: “That’s the decision, and he has to accept the decision. There are other players, his friend is waiting on the sidelines, so he needs to accept it, respect it and keep on going.”

When asked if Bellingham’s reaction was against the ethos he was building, Tuchel added: “I didn’t see it that way, I’ll have to review it. I saw that he was not happy, I don’t want to make it bigger at the moment than what it is.

“I think to a certain degree, if you have players like Jude that are so competitive, they will never like it but my words stand.

“We are about standards and levels and a commitment and respect to each other so we will not change our decision just because someone was waving their arms.

“What we did in camp is all about the collective. I have to then review it becaue I was very happy with the goal and I had a quick talk with Morgan Rogers and I was sure that everyone will celebrate together so I will have a look at it.

“But that’s not the image that we want to transport because we feel that everyone is committed and accepts also tough decisions, be it before the match or in the match, and it excludes no one.”

But Wright thinks Bellingham’s reaction to being substituted for England is being overblown by the media with journalists looking to “negatively influence” his career.

Wright commented on a BBC Sport video of Tuchel responding to questions about Bellingham: “They need to create this kind of beef because there’s nothing else to talk about till the World Cup so it’s gonna be this all the way to the World Cup. They hate that they can’t get to him.

“They hate that they can’t negatively influence his club career like they have done to so many before him. A blessed young man with talent and love in abundance.”

