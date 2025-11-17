England have used 32 players in World Cup qualifying and only one player creates more chances and dribbles past more players than Jude Bellingham.

While we wait for the England World Cup ladder, let’s take a look at some key stats…

Most-used England XI in World Cup qualifying:

Pickford; James, Konsa, Burn, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Anderson; Madueke, Rogers, Rashford; Kane.

Jude Bellingham has actually played the ninth-most number of minutes, but has started only four games to Rogers’ five.

Which England players have featured in all eight games of World Cup qualifying?

Four: Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers and Harry Kane.

Number of England players used in World Cup qualifying:

32, with Morgan Gibbs-White, Ollie Watkins and Trent Alexander-Arnold the three players who have features only from the subs’ bench.

Who has made most sub appearances for England in World Cup qualifying?

Jordan Henderson with 5. He travels well.

Most goals for England in World Cup qualifying:

Harry Kane (8), Ebe Eze (3) and no bugger else with more than one goal. Kane has now scored 78 goals for England, though none of them actually mean anything,

Most assists for England in World Cup qualifying:

Declan Rice (4) and Phil Foden (2), with nine players credited with one assist.

Best pass completion rate for England in World Cup qualifying:

If we ignore Ollie Watkins’ 100% pass completion rate from three passes (and we will), it’s Ezri Konsa with 96.3%.

Most tackles per 90 for England in World Cup qualifying:

Elliot Anderson (2.2) surprisingly just ahead of Noni Madueke (2). Myles Lewis-Skelly not making a single tackles in 349 minutes of football feels quite damning.

Most clearances per 90 for England in World Cup qualifying:

John Stones (3) leads the way ahead of Dan Burn (2.6).

Most chances created per 90 for England in World Cup qualifying:

Noni Madueke (2.3) emerges from the pack here, proving why he is an early Thomas Tuchel favourite. But Jude Bellingham is not far behind on 2.2, way ahead of his No.1 rival Morgan Rogers on 1.3. Can England really afford to leave him out?

Most dribbles per 90 for England in World Cup qualifying:

Again, it’s Madueke leading from Bellingham on this metric.

Who has wasted most chances for England in World Cup qualifying?

While Kane has overperformed on his xG (eight goals from 6.79) and Eze has three goals from 2.23, Bellingham has not scored a single goal for England in this qualifying campaign despite having 15 shots and amassing an xG of 1.77.