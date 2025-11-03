According to reports, Manchester United have decided that one of their players has ‘no future’ at the club, while another is in ‘advanced’ exit talks.

There was major upheaval at Man Utd in the summer and this was required after they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy in 2024/25.

Regarding incomings, Ruben Amorim‘s side largely focused on overhauling their attack as they signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while they also bought Senne Lammens to replace Andre Onana as their No.1 goalkeeper.

The Red Devils invested around £230m on these signings after raising funds via offloading unwanted assets, with Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund among those to leave.

Man Utd hoped to sell Sancho to Chelsea in the summer, but their Big Six rivals paid a penalty fee to opt out of a permanent transfer and send him back to Old Trafford.

This left Sancho in limbo as he entered the final year of his contract at Man Utd, but he eventually joined Aston Villa on a straight loan deal.

Man Utd have the option to extend Sancho’s deal on the same terms until 2027, so they are presumably hoping that his loan to Aston Villa can lead to a sale to them or another club.

However, this currently looks really unlikely as Sancho has barely featured for Aston Villa and has done nothing when he’s been on the pitch.

So, Sancho’s long-term future is likely to remain in doubt in the coming months and a report from Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke claims Man Utd’s stance on the winger is that he has ‘no future’ at Old Trafford.

O’Rourke explained: “I don’t think there’s a long-term future for Sancho in Manchester in any way.

“He was part of that bomb squad in the summer that they were looking to get rid of and they were more than happy for him to go to Aston Villa.

“I don’t see any way back in the long-term at Man United. And as I said, with no break clause in that loan deal, it seems that Sancho will stay at Villa and he’ll be hoping between now and the rest of season he can make an impact and win favour with Unai Emery.”

It is also looking as if Kobbie Mainoo will leave Man Utd in the coming months, with a report on Monday morning claiming that the Red Devils have ‘opened the door’ to his loan to Serie A giants Napoli.

Now, a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Mainoo is currently in ‘advanced’ exit talks.

The report added: ‘Kobbie Mainoo’s January exit from Manchester United has edged closer to reality, with Napoli aggressively pushing a loan proposal that could finally crack Ruben Amorim’s resolve, TEAMtalk understands.

‘Sources confirm the Serie A leaders are prepared to cover the 20-year-old’s £45,000-a-week wages in full and insert a purchase option – terms designed to tempt Old Trafford into releasing their academy jewel mid-season.’