Thierry Henry feels Chelsea winger Estevao has a relentless trait like Ryan Giggs, while Wayne Rooney felt Marc Cucurella’s performance against Barcelona was the best from a left-back in a “long, long time.”

Chelsea gave Barcelona a hiding on Tuesday night. The two clubs – second in their respective leagues – came into the Champions League tie with the same amount of points in the competition.

The attacks of both have been rousing this season, but it was the Blues’ forwards who had the biggest impact, scoring three goals – the first a Jules Kounde own goal, before Estevao scored a great solo goal and Liam Delap put the finishing touches on the win.

Estevao lit the game up, causing havoc for defenders as he gained one of the best ratings on the field.

He’s been in a fantastic vein of form, with five goals and an assist to his name this term – three goals coming in Europe – and Henry feels he plays like Manchester United legend Giggs.

He said: “You wouldn’t like to play against him,’ legendary ex-Arsenal and France striker Henry said.

“I’m not saying that you wouldn’t be able to stop him but he’s coming at you all the time.

“He’s reminding me of, I know it’s early doors, but that’s why I think Ryan Giggs was one of the best because he was coming at you all game.

“Whether he’s having a good game or not a good game, he’s trying to test you all the time and see if you’re going to stop him or not. That’s how it is as a winger.”

Blues left-back Cucurella was the highest-rated player on the field, and performed his task of keeping Lamine Yamal quiet perfectly.

Rooney felt the performance was one of the best he’s seen for a long time from a player in his position.

He said: “Estevao has probably given Cucurella the best lessons in training that he could have in dealing with Lamine Yamal.

“Cucurella was absolutely incredible. I think it’s probably the best performance I’ve seen from a left-back for a long, long time. To do that tonight, what he did, he’s a serious player.”

The win extended Chelsea’s winning streak in all competitions to three, and they have not lost any of their last six games.

READ MORE: Chelsea star pokes fun at ‘pocketed’ Lamine Yamal who’s a ‘s**t Estevao’