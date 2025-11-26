Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Real Madrid’s stance on sacking head coach Xabi Alonso after it was reported that he faces a player ‘revolt’.

The former Bayer Leverkusen boss was appointed to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in the summer after he previously turned down Liverpool.

Alonso has had a mixed start at Real Madrid as they are currently top of La Liga and have beaten FC Barcelona, but they are on a three-game winless run in all competitions.

The Spaniard has also reportedly had several off-field issues to deal with. It has been claimed that he has butted heads with Vinicius Junior, while he faces a player ‘revolt’ as several squad members appear to have turned on him.

Despite this, it is far too early to be talking about Alonso getting sacked as Real Madrid are in a good position in several competitions and Romano has poured cold water on speculation that his job is at risk.

“After the poor performance against Elche there was criticism and speculation about Real Madrid potentially sacking him. What I can tell you is that we are not at that stage,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Xabi Alonso continues working hard. He knows performances must improve but he has received no message from the people at the top of Real Madrid about being close to getting fired.

“Real Madrid are still leaders of La Liga and despite some issues, Xabi Alonso remains confident about his future.”

Real Madrid are also likely to make more signings in the coming months as they are linked with several centre-backs, while Romano has confirmed that they will be re-signing Spurs target Nico Paz from Como next year.

“On Real Madrid let me clarify something about Nico Paz,” Romano continued.

“If you follow my information, I told you in September that the plan is for Nico Paz to join Real Madrid in 2026. Last summer Tottenham tried to sign him, but Como, Nico Paz and Real Madrid decided to reject the proposal.

“Real Madrid also have a €10m buyback clause, but this clause is not valid in January despite reports from South America.

“In my opinion and information, Nico Paz will return to Real Madrid in summer 2026. Nico Paz wants the move. He has already said yes to Real Madrid, but only for the summer.

“For now it is Como time. He has nine goal contributions already, he is the rising star of Serie A, twice winning the rising star award this season.

“He will complete the season at Como unless something extraordinary happens, and then Real Madrid will bring him back.”