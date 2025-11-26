According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have performed a U-turn on whether to make signings during this winter transfer window.

Liverpool made a significant statement in the summer as they spent over £400m on a huge squad overhaul after winning their 20th Premier League title at the end of last season.

Head coach Arne Slot was given funds to build his own team after getting the best out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad last season, but it appears that they made too many changes in a single window as their performances have fallen off a cliff.

The Reds broke the British transfer record twice to land Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, while they also spent heavily to land Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni. These signings filled the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah.

At the moment, it’s hard to argue that this overhaul has not been a huge failure as Liverpool have lost eight of their last eleven matches in all competitions, have exited the Carabao Cup and slipped in the Champions League standings.

Most of their summer signings and other key players have struggled this season, with it clear that they need to make further signings to land upgrades in certain positions.

One priority for Liverpool is to sign at least one new centre-back as Ibrahima Konate is in the final few months of his contract, while Virgil van Dijk has slumped and needs to be replaced.

Marc Guehi remains an option, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they ‘want to finalise a deal’ to sign Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio, who has a £70m release clause in his contract.

The report claims:

‘Liverpool are interested in signing Gonçalo Inácio from Sporting CP in the winter transfer window due to the defensive problems the team has shown in these early months of the season.’

Romano, meanwhile, does not name any of Liverpool’s January targets, but he has confirmed that their stance on making one or two signings in the winter has changed.

“I think it’s a possibility [that Liverpool make a signing in January],” Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast.

“It’s something that, maybe if you ask me this question in September or early October, the answer was probably Liverpool didn’t want to do anything else because they were very happy with their summer transfer window. They invested a lot of money.

“So Liverpool were really excited to see this team performing despite a difficult start in terms of long term.

“Now obviously is already more than three months into the season. Liverpool are doing very badly and so they are considering the possibility of entering into the January transfer window with some sort of activity.

“We will see about the positions because this could depend on the next weeks. So nothing will be decided now, today, tomorrow or next week. It might take some time, some weeks, to decide maybe which position they want to cover.”

Romano concluded: “But Liverpool start considering internally the possibility to add maybe one player in the January transfer window and again, based on injuries, based on opportunities, based on the market, we will see what they want to do.”