According to reports, Joshua Zirkzee has ‘said yes’ to leaving Manchester United in January and a transfer is ‘now closer’ to happening.

Zirkzee was among Man Utd’s signings during the 2024 summer transfer window as he joined the Red Devils from Bologna for around £36.5m.

The Dutchman had a mixed debut season at Old Trafford as he only scored three Premier League goals in 32 games, but he certainly outshone Rasmus Hojlund during the run-in.

This led to Hojlund leaving Man Utd to join Napoli in the summer on loan with an option to buy for around £44m, while Zirkzee stuck around to provide cover for Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Zirkzee was also linked with an exit in the summer as several Serie A sides were linked with a move for the versatile forward and it is looking like he could be on the move in the winter.

The 24-year-old has only been a bit-part player this season and did not take his chance from the start against Everton on Monday night as the Red Devils suffered an embarrassing 1-0 home loss against ten men.

Zirkzee’s poor display against Everton has added fuel to reports linking him with a January transfer and a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta claims a move to Serie A giants AS Roma is ‘now closer’.

This is said to be after Zirkzee ‘said yes’ to Roma, who have reportedly made an initial loan with a buy option offer to Man Utd.

Kobbie Mainoo could join Zirkzee in leaving in the winter to boost his chances of playing for England at next summer’s World Cup, but Harry Maguire will not be going anywhere.

Maguire has been in and out of Man Utd’s team this season and he is in the final year of his contract, but it has emerged that he is likely to sign an extension.

The England international has become a fans’ favourite at Old Trafford and is admired by Ruben Amorim due to his positive work ethic.

Now, a report from journalist Dean Jones for our pals at TEAMtalk claims a new contract for Maguire has become a ‘priority’ at Man Utd and he is ‘fully expected to agree’ an extension.

The report claims: