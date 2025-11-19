Joshua Zirkzee has been told when alarm bells should ring for him at Manchester United

A Manchester United attacker is felt to have a ‘crucial opportunity’ coming soon, but there will be a point prior to that in which ‘alarm bells’ could begin to ring.

United’s attack has been more impactful this season than it was last. Indeed, they have scored 19 Premier League goals this term, only bettered by the league’s top three.

They are also in reach of the top three, just two points from Chelsea in third, and four points from Manchester City, in second.

Last term, when United finished 15th in the league, none of their players reached double figures for goals, and in 32 games, then-new signing Joshua Zirkzee scored just three goals.

His last league goal came 23 games ago, in December 2024. The Dutchman has been given just 82 minutes of league action this term, and reports suggest he’s frustrated at his role.

Some close to him reportedly feel, per the Daily Mail, that a ‘crucial opportunity’ is opening up for him.

Benjamin Sesko is injured – having started six league games up top this season – and though Matheus Cunha is the preferred No.9 deputy, doing so against Tottenham in the last game, Zirkzee is another option.

The upcoming game against Everton is seen as a significant one, with a view of what could be to come in January.

If he is not used, or only used sparingly, then ‘alarm bells’ are expected to start ringing. It would be an opportunity for United to test out what their attack could be like during AFCON.

Indeed, Bryan Mbeumo will be gone then, and Zirkzee represents an option to replace who has clearly been United’s best player so far this term.

As such, if he can show he can deputise for Sesko, the Zirkzee might be given more minutes to bed himself in and get up to speed so that the loss of Mbeumo for weeks does not feel quite as impactful as it might.

Fabrizio Romano has stated the desire is for Zirkzee to stay as an option across the attack.

He said: “But the expectation is for three, maximum four weeks, out for Sesko. So the hope is to have him available at the beginning of December. This could be important to understand also the future of Joshua Zirkzee because Zirkzee would be open to leaving Man Utd in the January transfer window.

“Maybe go on loan, maybe have the opportunity to play on a regular basis, but at the same time, he remains an important player for Man Utd. Look, now there is the AFCON, and so some players are going, there is the injury of Sesko.

“If you have injuries, if you have problems, whatever happens, you need another striker, and Zirkzee can be used as a No.9, as a N0.10 behind the strikers. So for Amorim, he’s an important player. Amorim wants Zirkzee to stay.”

