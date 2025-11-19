Ben Foster has given his ranking of the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League, leaving off all of England’s current crop and three big-six club keepers.

Some of the top clubs in the Premier League possess some of the best keepers in the world. Manchester City possesses Champions League winner Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez has won the Yashin Trophy and the FIFA best goalkeeper trophy twice each.

Both of those men feature on former Manchester United and West Brom keeper Foster’s list of the best in the league.

He told talkSPORT: “I will say that I think there’s some unbelievable goalkeeping going on in the Premier League at this moment in time. So I’ve got Emi Martinez, Aston Villa, Alisson, Liverpool, David Raya, Arsenal, Gigi Donnarumma at Man City, and Caoimhin Kelleher at Brentford.

“I think at this moment in time, [they] are probably the best goalkeepers, but there are probably other goalkeepers who are in more form or currently playing better than some of them as well. Being a top goalkeeper is so much more than just your name and what carries with it, there’s so much detail and data to look at with goalkeepers.”

We have looked into the stats of the aforementioned quintet, to see how they compare against each other, and the other keepers in the league.

In terms of total saves made, Kelleher (25) is the only man on Foster’s list in the top 10, before Martinez (20), Raya (16), Donnarumma (15) and Alisson – who’s been injured – with nine.

Raya is top for clean sheets, with seven, while Donnarumma has four, Martinez has three and Alisson and Kelleher both have two.

Kelleher and Martinez are the only member of the group to have saved a penalty this season.

In terms of save percentage this term, Donnarumma’s 77.8 is the best of the group, before Raya’s 76.2, Martinez’s 73.1 and the poor returns of Kelleher (59) and Alisson (56.3).

One man features prominently in the top 10 for all of the above – Sunderland’s Robin Roefs. His 39 saves are the second most in the league, he’s joint fifth for clean sheets, has saved one penalty and has the best save percentage in the division – 79.2.

Dean Henderson and Jordan Pickford both rank in the top 10 for the majority of those statistics, too, and Foster feels the pair are sixth and seventh in the league.

