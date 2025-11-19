Manchester United are still said to be ‘pushing’ for a teenage striker, but Borussia Dortmund have joined them in the race for his signature, per Florian Plettenberg.

United’s attack has strengthened in recent times. After they finished 15th in the Premier League last term and no player hit double figures for goals, they added three expensive signings to their forward line.

Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo all joined, and the trio have all made an impact – Mbeumo in particular as he scooped the Premier League player of the month award for October.

United chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is known to want to fish out some top talents before they become such, though, so Swedish teenager Kevin Filling could also soon be signed.

It was revealed of late that amid interest from United, Filling could leave AIK in the winter, with his value at €3million (£2.6m).

It was stated then that some Bundesliga clubs were interested in landing the 16-year-old forward, who has two goals in nine games for AIK in 2025.

Now, Plettenberg has named one of those sides in an update on the potential movements of Filling.

Speaking on X, he stated that Borussia Dortmund are now in the race for Filling, as Sebastian Kehl wants to sign him.

The insider states that United are ‘still pushing’ to sign the striker, but no agreement has been made with any club yet.

It is maintained that Filling could leave AIK as early as January, but where he lands is still to be decided.

Ratcliffe’s desire to sign players of his ilk is clear, though. Filling has made his mark for Sweden under-18s, scoring twice on his debut just a few months ago.

He already looks a player who could go on to achieve things in the game, and that’s exactly the type of player Ratcliffe suggested he wanted when he first walked through the door at United.

He said: “What I would rather do, I would rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to just try and buy success.

“It’s not that clever, is it? Buying Mbappe. In a way. Anyone could figure that one out. But what is much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or the next [Jude] Bellingham or the next Roy Keane.”

