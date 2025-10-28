Man Utd ‘in concrete negotiations’ for January striker signing as Anderson fee is revealed

Man Utd are now ‘in concrete negotiations’ to sign AIK striker Kevin Filling in the January transfer window, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils players, manager and fans are in better spirits after Ruben Amorim guided his side to victory in all three of their last three Premier League matches.

Man Utd have flown up to sixth in the Premier League table with wins against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton with the pressure drastically easing on Amorim.

There are still areas that Man Utd need to improve over the next couple of transfer windows with new striker Benjamin Sesko struggling to score goals and their midfield coming in for criticism.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe made the point when he first took over that he wanted to find the next biggest talents in world football, rather than buying the finished article in Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham.

Ratcliffe told the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast in May last year: “What I would rather do, I would rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to just try and buy success.

“It’s not that clever, is it? Buying Mbappe. In a way. Anyone could figure that one out. But what is much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or the next [Jude] Bellingham or the next Roy Keane.”

And now Sky Germany journalist Plettenberg has revealed that Man Utd are hard at work attempting to sign AIK striker Filling, who has scored two goals in seven appearances for the Swedish giants in the Allsvenskan.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Excl | Manchester United are in concrete negotiations over a transfer for Kevin #Filling. The 16 y/o talented striker could leave AIK as early as this winter. Price valuation around €3m. Some Bundesliga clubs also consider him interesting.’

Man Utd have also been heavily linked with a number of midfielders, including Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, with speculation they could make a bid for Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallager in January.

Anderson looks more likely to be a summer transfer window target for Man Utd with Plettenberg revealing that Nottingham Forest are looking to bring in £100m to £120m if they sell the midfielder.

Plettenberg added: ‘Manchester United and Newcastle are just two of many top clubs closely monitoring Elliot #Anderson. Their interest has already been registered. #MUFC Forest are aware. Key player. Understand for a transfer in the summer, a fee of around £100–120 million is currently being demanded. There is no release clause.’