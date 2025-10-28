‘If Liverpool lose the Carabao Cup to Crystal Palace, Fenway management should consider sacking Arne Slot!’ Should they really?

If Liverpool lose to Crystal Palace…

If Liverpool lose the Carabao Cup to Crystal Palace, Fenway management should consider sacking Arne Slot! It’s so frustrating watching a big team like LFC lose 4 consecutive games in a row and still counting.

Pat Noble

Liverpool hysteria needs to end now

The hysteria around Liverpool’s slump is hilarious. It also weirdly gives me a funny glow knowing how hard the last decade must have been for so many who hated our brilliant football and many trophy successes. The levels of salty bitterness are almost impressive.

We have been uncharacteristically awful this month, while Manchester United are BACK BABY and City with their ridiculous goal machine Haaland both streak ONE POINT ahead of us.

The unquestionably brilliant Bournemouth are racing away a whole three points above us and I’m here for that because it’s refreshing to see. Who is the only team to beat the tasty Cherries? Speak up, say it louder. Oh Liverpool was it?

Arsenal are enjoying a purple patch, recruited brilliantly this summer to add to an already strong squad and fully deserve to have seven points more than us. But a month ago they were five points behind and I’m pretty sure there are still 6.5 months left of the season. And who is the only team to beat the glorious Gunners? Speak up, say it louder. Oh Liverpool was it?

To my fellow Reds, chill ya boots and stop embarrassing yourselves with your whining. Isak, Wirtz, Frimpong, Mamardashvili and even Kerkez will all end up being hits, just like the brilliant Ekitike.

Jo (and the billion pound ‘world’ champions are behind us) Kent

…Reading through the mailbag this week, with everyone apparently losing their minds over Liverpool’s recent slump, I couldn’t help thinking it all feels very familiar. It’s basically our 2021 title defence all over again.

Back then people were calling for Klopp’s head after six home defeats in a row. Six. I remember the chorus perfectly: Klopp’s system had been “found out”, he’d been “too loyal” to ageing players, and he was a “busted flush”. I even dug out some of the old mailboxes from 2022 and 2023 demanding he be sacked. There were so many it was almost funny. And the more I read, the more it felt like déjà vu.

That season, half the squad was out of form. Salah was struggling, Trent and Van Dijk looked off it, and Fabinho suddenly seemed about 52. Others had one eye on transfers — it was Mané then, maybe Konaté now? Everyone looked spent, as if the previous season had emptied the tank and they simply couldn’t go again. This time round they’ve also got Jota’s death hanging over them, and it’s naive to think that hasn’t hit hard.

We were a shambles in midfield then. In FC26 parlance, simply tap the Y button and you were in. Teams walked through us, the forward press stopped working, and the control we once had evaporated. Injuries kept piling up, from the niggling to the catastrophic. Even Klopp admitted at one point that he didn’t know what to do.

If you listened to the noise back then, Klopp should have been fired. But he stayed, steadied things, scraped top four, and built another side capable of challenging again.

So maybe everyone should take a breath. This is still a very good squad with a lot of world-class players. They will come good. It just needs time.

Kris, Suffolk

…The attempt to sensationalise every win or loss is pathetic and tiring. In fact, it is just click bait or more accurately rage bait as the world has succumbed to. Sensible and measured views just don’t get the clicks, everything must be a f***ing crisis.

The fickle nature and fine margins of football are what separates it from most other more predictable sports and the reality is not that Man Utd are back, Arsenal are dead certs, Liverpool are shit but actually that football is a game of incredibly fine margins.

More measured views would be that Utd are definitely not back but are in fact playing noticeably better than last season with lofty ambitions of staying in the top half and maybe even aspiring to a lower European league place – clear issues still exist like conceding a bucket load of goals, Arsenal are still favourites to finish second to a City side that always start off in the Premier League slowly and Liverpool, despite apparently being in an absolute crisis, are still most likely to be fighting for Champions League places with Arsenal, City and one or 2 others still to be decided (probably not Sunderland although they deserve all the praise they get).

Utd & Spurs finished 15th and 17th. They are now 3rd and 6th. Forest finished 7th and are now 18th. There are incredibly fine margins and this early in the season very little has been decided.

Any chance we can get some more measured views in the mailbox or are we just contributing to the more increasingly likely death of the internet? (I see some of the more regular sensible and insightful contributors such as Peter G and Ed Q either gave up or send mails less often while the tripe of Stewie and others always gets top billing as the rage bait that it always is).

Jon, Cape Town

Why did Liverpool adopt the Galacticos approach?

I just wanted to check – are we sure Liverpool didn’t accidentally hire Florentino Pérez as Director of Football this summer? Because from the looks of it, the club seems to have borrowed Real Madrid’s early-2000s transfer playbook: collect as many shiny names as possible and hope they’ll magically sync up like a boy band reunion tour.

Back then, Real had Beckham, Figo, Zidane, Ronaldo, and every ego between. It was football’s version of ‘Avengers Assemble’—except half the squad forgot who the villain was (usually themselves). Fast-forward to the 2025/26 season, and Liverpool appear to have launched Project Galáctico 2.0: a glittering line-up of superstars who, when put together, play like a FIFA Ultimate Team with low chemistry.

Don’t get me wrong, it looks fantastic on paper. Unfortunately, Premier League matches are not played on A4 sheets. Watching these Reds has become an exercise in disbelief—like seeing the LA Lakers’ infamous “superteam” of Dwight Howard, Steve Nash, and Kobe Bryant all sharing one basketball… badly. Star power? Absolutely. Cohesion? About as much as a WhatsApp group that’s been muted since pre-season.

Maybe Slot just needs time to figure out how to turn a squad of headliners into an actual team. But until then, it’s giving “Real Madrid 2004 meets Lakers 2013”: all glitter, no glue.

Yours in bewildered amusement…

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York

Ying/Yang and all that

Has anyone else noticed that when United (Manchester) are good, quite often Liverpool are pap… and when Liverpool are good, United (Manchester) tend to be pap.

It’s like the universe cannot exist with both teams being good at any given time, neither can it accept that both teams can be utter garbage at any given time. When one team falls, the other rises. And the greater the fall, the more impressive the rise.

Liverpool to finish 15th this season, United for the title!!

Rob, Hove

Who (where?) are these bragging Arsenal fans?

Are they real or is the realm of social media slowly creeping in?

Jamo, Nairobi