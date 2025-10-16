Elliot Anderson is the subject of transfer interest from Man Utd and Newcastle.

Manchester United are exploring a move to re-sign a player sold under Erik ten Hag to fix their midfield problem, but have also been given a huge boost in their bid to land Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils’ failure to sign a new No.6 in the summer is now widely regarded as a huge error by the Old Trafford chiefs.

Manuel Ugarte has continued to disappoint, Casemiro no longer has the legs to put in consistent performances and Ruben Amorim doesn’t fancy Kobbie Mainoo as Bruno Fernandes’ partner in the midfield two.

They made a lame attempt to lure Carlos Baleba from Brighton at the end of the summer transfer window, and remain interested in the 21-year-old, though it’s now though Forest star Anderson is their top target.

Newcastle are also keen on re-signing the player they sold to Forest for £35m in order to comply with PSR regulations, but X account indykaila News claim Man Utd may now have the upper hand in negotiations.

According to the ‘team of 5 elite reporters’: ‘Manchester United officials met CAA Stellar who are a world leading sports agency. Elliot Anderson is represented by CAA Stellar. @ManUtd presented their long term project to the player who will leave #nffc this January or Summer.’

But United In Focus claim the Red Devils are also keen on bringing James Garner – who was sold to Everton for £9m in the summer of 2022 – back to the club and are ‘exploring the conditions for his return’ to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has been in huge impressive form for Everton under David Moyes this term and transfer expert Graeme Bailey claims United are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on his situation with his current Toffees deal expiring at the end of the season.

“United are aware of James Garner’s situation, they always keep an eye on academy graduates and he is playing particularly well. I am told he has shown up well during reports within the recruitment department,” Bailey said.

“He is enjoying a brilliant season with Everton under David Moyes, and that has seen Garner emerge on the radar of a number of clubs – United included.

“However, it is highly unlikely he ends the campaign as a free agent, with Everton talks progressing.”