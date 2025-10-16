How Liverpool push for Dortmund star aids Real Madrid, Bayern and Marc Guehi

‘Concrete’ interest from Liverpool in Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck could open the door for Marc Guehi’s dream transfer and for Bayern Munich to secure a deal for another of Arne Slot’s centre-back targets.

The Reds were dealt a huge blow on deadline day when Guehi’s proposed transfer from Crystal Palace fell through, and that blunder has been exacerbated by summer signing Giovanni Leoni’s season-ending ACL injury and Ibrahima Konate’s alarming start to the campaign.

Guehi will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season assuming he doesn’t extend his deal at Selhurst Park, and Liverpool remain interested in the England international, but Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, who’s said to be waiting to see if Real Madrid come to the negotiating table.

Madrid have been heavily linked with Konate, whose contract is also up at the end of the season and reportedly has no desire to sign an extension at Anfield, but that move is now in doubt after the Frenchman’s woeful displays, while Guehi continues to impress.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with Guehi, and could move for the Palace skipper if they fail to persuade Dayot Upamecano to sign an extension, with his current deal also expiring in the summer.

Both Bayern and Real Madrid will be intrigued by Liverpool’s interest in Schlotterbeck, as the Reds signing the Germany international, maybe even in January, could see them all get what they want – Guehi to Madrid; Upamecano to stay at Bayern.

Transfer expert Christian Falk claims the three European giants have the same trio of centre-backs on their radars, which makes for rather a neat ‘let’s have one each’ scenario, and claims Liverpool could make a push ‘this winter’ for Schlotterbeck.

BILD claim Schlotterbeck is ‘currently hesitating with a contract extension’ at Dormund, who want him to sign a new deal until 2030, with the current contract ending in 2027. The defender ‘wants to make sure he can play for titles in the future’, but may opt to extend in order to ‘improve his financial negotiating position’.

Dortmund are pushing for Schlotterbeck to agree to the new deal, but the 25-year-old won’t be rushed. “It won’t be that soon that I will extend my contract!” he said before their Champions League clash against Athletic Bilbao.

Asked about Schlotterbeck’s situation, Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken said: “It is his absolute right to plan his future wisely. We respect that too. And I am of the opinion that the focus is not on salary, but on perspective, trust and conviction.

“We will not fall into hustle and bustle. But of course we don’t want to drag it until St. Neverleis Day, everyone is aware of that.”