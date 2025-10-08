According to reports, Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has already made a decision on a potential January transfer amid interest from Liverpool.

Guehi is one of the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent at the end of this season and his 2026 exit from Palace feels inevitable.

The England international has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League over the past couple of years and he has attracted interest from several Big Six clubs.

In the summer, Liverpool were leading the race to sign Guehi as it was reported that he favoured a move to the Reds over Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool identified Guehi as their one of their top summer targets as they needed a second new centre-back to follow Giovanni Leoni in joining the club following Jarell Quansah’s exit, while Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have been linked with exits.

READ: Top ten Premier League defectors features more players from Liverpool than Man Utd



On deadline day, the Reds struck an agreement to sign Guehi for around £35m, though Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal as they failed to land a suitable replacement.

It has subsequently been reported that Liverpool remain interested in Guehi, but their failure to sign him in the summer leaves them at risk of being hijacked by a European giant looking for a free transfer in 2026.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed an update on several clubs’ stance on signing Guehi on Tuesday evening.

He said on X: ‘Liverpool are still giving everything to sign Marc #Guéhi on a free transfer next summer, with ongoing talks taking place. The Reds are very concrete in their interest — as are Barcelona. #LFC

‘However, Guéhi are also waiting to see whether Real Madrid make a move. Max Eberl have also expressed concrete interest on the player’s side in case either Dayot Upamecano or Min-jae Kim were to leave.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal criticism ‘hilarious’ when Liverpool ‘have blown a five-point lead’

👉 Ferdinand reacts to Liverpool being ‘on their knees’ as summer signing is only doing ‘alright’

👉 Germany chief tells Liverpool the ‘big difference’ hurting Wirtz after mammoth transfer

Guehi can reach a pre-contract agreement with a European club from January 1, but Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam has revealed that he “won’t be thinking about a move” in the winter and has three “huge” priorities.

“January would mark the final opportunity Crystal Palace would have to make some money before seeing their captain leave on a free in the summer,” McAdam said on Sky Sports News’ Transfer Show.

“There is still a chance they persuade him to stay. They did it with Michael Olise, why can’t they do it with Marc Guehi? But, it’s fair to say he won’t be short of offers. In fact, they are all queuing up now, speaking with his representatives to see what a deal could look like.

“On January 1st, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside the Premier League.

“Every big club will want him. Every big club will want him. He’s a captain, he’s a leader, he’s proven he can win silverware.

“He will probably be a key member of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad in the summer. And he’s at the right age where he is not yet at his peak as a central defender.

“In terms of his position, he will be thinking of one thing and one thing only, Crystal Palace. He won’t be thinking about a move in January.

“He’ll be thinking if ‘I play well from now until May, I will get huge money, a huge club and a huge opportunity to play at the highest level.'”