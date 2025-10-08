Man Utd are taking ‘formal steps’ to complete their next signing after bringing in Colombian midfielder Juan Orozco, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are struggling to stay consistent in the Premier League despite spending over £200m on new signings over the summer transfer window.

Ruben Amorim’s side have won three, lost three and drawn one of their seven Premier League matches so far this season as the Portuguese head coach looks to turn around an awful first year at the club.

In the background, Man Utd are looking to improve many areas of the club with youth recruitment still clearly important to INEOS after recently agreeing a deal to sign Colombian youngster Orozco from Fortaleza.

And now transfer expert Romano has revealed that Man Utd are “now working on the formal steps” to complete a deal for 17-year-old Senegalese talent Mouhamed Dabo.

Romano revealed on his YouTube channel: “After completing the signing of Juan Orozco – the Colombian midfielder born in 2008 who will join in 2026 from Fortaleza – they’ve also had 17-year-old Senegalese talent Mouhamed Dabo on trial.

“United were very happy with his performance and are now working on the formal steps to see if the deal can be completed.

“This shows the strategy at United: yes, they’re targeting big names for the first team, but they’re also investing in young talent for the present and the future. It’s something we’ve seen over the past year, they want to bring through young players who can develop into first-team options.

“Orozco is done, and Dabo could be the next one if all the formalities go through.”

Man Utd have also been linked with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo in recent days with the Ghana international attracting interest from a number of clubs.

Caught Offside now claim that Semenyo is ’emerging as a top target for the Red Devils’ and their interest in the 25-year-old is ‘understood to be stronger’ than Liverpool’s.

Man Utd did look at signing the Bournemouth star in the summer transfer window but, after Semenyo’s start to the new season, the Red Devils are ‘happier to table a big bid for the player’.

Semenyo has contributed six goals and three assists in the Cherries’ first seven Premier League matches of the season with only Man City star Erling Haaland scoring more goals than him.

A source told Caught Offside: “United now recognise it would be well worth paying big money for Semenyo.”

