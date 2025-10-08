Paul Scholes has revealed who he wants to replace Ruben Amorim.

Paul Scholes wants Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United and the pundit may be onto something.

Man Utd’s much-needed 2-0 win against Sunderland in their final match before this month’s international break did little to ease pressure on head coach Ruben Amorim, who still appears to be on the brink at Old Trafford.

In truth, it feels like it’ll only be a matter of time before he is dismissed, as he’s yet to win back-to-back Premier League games, has 19 losses in 50 matches overall and there is no sign of Man Utd making required progress following a busy summer transfer window.

Amorim’s failing 3-4-3 system and his blunt refusal to adapt to get the best of his players/earn positive results will be the main reasons for his eventual downfall at Man Utd, who could be left to look for a new manager around a year after appointing the inexperienced 40-year-old.

With Amorim sitting uncomfortably as the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, his exit could come as soon as the aftermath of their trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on October 19.

So with that, Man Utd are already being linked with every Tom, Dick and Harry as potential replacements, with Scholes floating Eddie as a potential solution.

“Eddie Howe, Eddie Howe,” Scholes said on The Overlap when discussing who should replace Amorim at Man Utd.

“I’m not sure about his mate [assistant manager Jason Tindall], but definitely him.”

We are “not sure about his mate” either, Paul.

Howe is a left-field shout from Scholes, but this suggestion does make sense.

Widespread reports have indicated that Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and AFC Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola are actually at the top of Man Utd’s agenda, while ex-England boss Gareth Southgate continues to be mentioned as a possible candidate.

The Southgate links are largely sparked by his reported strong relationship with Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but it is hardly surprising that most fans are not on board, as the 55-year-old does not exactly have a glittering managerial record at club level.

Still, the biggest potential positive with appointing Southgate is his ability to galvanise a fractured group of players and inspire great results, with this among his best achievements as England boss.

And Howe also possesses this quality, as he’s proven at Newcastle United that he has a unique ability to bring a whole club together, which he has done to an impressive extent in the PIF era at St James’ Park.

The current version of Man Utd is nothing if not splintered and this is largely the doing of Ratcliffe and INEOS, who have alienated themselves by making brutal and sometimes needless cuts since taking control of the club.

But a manager in the mould of Howe or Southgate would unite the Premier League giants, though the Newcastle boss is the superior candidate due to his impressive coaching pedigree at the top level of the club game.

Howe certainly stands out among a bad bunch as the best English manager around at the moment, with his tactical adaptability, his insistence on great work ethic and his front-foot football lending itself perfectly to Man Utd.

Would he leave Newcastle United for Man Utd? He’d be daft to at this stage, but Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha proved where the two clubs lie on the footballing food chain by opting for the Red Devils in the summer. If push came to shove, it would not be a shock if Howe followed suit.