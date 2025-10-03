Asked about rumours linking him with the Manchester United job, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe said he is “all in” at St James’ Park.

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is under serious pressure with the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League after six games.

Amorim led Man Utd to a record-low 15th-place finish last season and lost the Europa League final to domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Having only won two from six in the Premier League and been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town, several managers are being linked with the Old Trafford job.

A report from The Sun claimed ex-Man Utd midfielder Michael Carrick is under consideration, while Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, Fulham’s Marco Silva and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner are also appreciated by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Howe’s name has not been mentioned for a while, but he was asked about potentially managing Man Utd on Friday morning.

READ: Big Weekend: Chelsea v Liverpool, Tottenham, Postecoglou, Haaland, Kane

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, Howe said: “My commitment is that I am all in.

“I am 100 per cent here and always have been.

“My family are still here and we are fighting everyday to make a success of what we are doing.

“The season ahead could be a wonderful thing and that is what I want to focus on.”

MORE ON AMORIM SACK ON F365

👉 Amorim leads sack race with Ange second after West Ham bin Graham Potter

👉 A full 20 reasons why Manchester United should sack Ruben Amorim

👉 Ex-Premier League boss tells Man Utd he will replace Amorim ‘for nothing’ after sack update

Howe is preparing for Sunday’s match against Ange Postecoglou’s side, when he will welcome in-form midfielder Elliot Anderson back to St James’.

Asked if he has any regrets selling Anderson to Forest, the Magpies boss replied: “Delighted for him.

“Every time I watch him play there is mixed feelings. Knowing what a great lad he is and how dedicated he is to his profession and when you watch him play there is a regret that’s not for us.

“He’s very brave, wants the ball in every situation and I hope his career continues to go from strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd face high-flying Sunderland at home on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats are loving life back in the Premier League and present another big test for Amorim and his players.

Amorim has shown no desire to adapt tactically and is persisting with his 3-4-2-1 formation, making his side predictable to play against and difficult to watch.

The Portuguese was heavily backed in the summer transfer window despite an awful first season in charge as Man Utd spent over £200million on attackers Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko scored his first goal for Man Utd in last weekend’s defeat at Brentford, with Cunha still searching for his first goal involvement for the club.

READ MORE: The five people most to blame for the Manchester United mess