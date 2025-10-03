Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that Yoane Wissa has suffered an injury setback and could miss two months in total.

Wissa joined Newcastle from Brentford on deadline day for £55million but is yet to make a single appearance for the club after suffering a knee injury for DR Congo at the beginning of September.

Howe was optimistic that the 29-year-old would be available after this month’s international break, but the Magpies head coach has confirmed Wissa will miss another two weeks.

“Yoane saw a specialist again yesterday for a check-up on his knee,” he said.

“We probably think now it’ll be eight weeks rather than six. No recurrence or problem, just slightly longer.”

Howe also provided an injury update on Tino Livramento, who was stretchered off against Arsenal last weekend with what appeared to be a knee injury.

There were serious worries at St James’ Park as Livramento has suffered two ACL injuries in his career.

Howe says Livramento will miss two months, which is obviously not good news, but the fact that he has avoided another ACL tear is significant.

“He went to see a specialist a couple of days ago as the scan initially looked better than we thought it was,” Howe said.

“He has confirmed it is looking like an eight-week injury which is a blow given our schedule but it is looking better than what we initially feared.”

Luckily for Howe, he has Kieran Trippier ready to fill in for Livramento.

“That is the beauty of the squad and the strength of the squad we have, which will make a difference for us,” the ex-Bournemouth head coach said.

“We have real depth in the strength of the defensive areas.

“Losing Tino is a big blow for us with his athleticism and quality but I have spoken many times about the role Kieran plays and his experience and quality he brings to the squad.”

Howe also confirmed that Jacob Ramsey “could be involved” against Nottingham Forest on Sunday and that there are no fresh injury concerns after beating Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Newcastle go into the weekend 15th in the Premier League and face Forest, who are 17th and winless in six games under Ange Postecoglou.

“They have a very strong group of players and I think they’ve had a slight change [under Postecoglou] – they are definitely more possession-based and quite free in their movements,” Howe said of Sunday’s opponents.

“You look at the games and I think they could have gone either way. I think they have a good balance to their squad. Ange Postecoglou is an outstanding manager with a really good track record.

“We know this is a pivotal game for us going into the international break. Our Premier League record is really important to us, it is a big match.”

On the pressure Postecoglou is under at Nottingham Forest, Howe continued: “I think we all know the fragility of the job.

“No amount of success previously can take you out of that firing line.

“We are all subjected to the same forced and dictated to by results.

“In any moment, good or bad, you have to be yourself and that is what Ange is.”

