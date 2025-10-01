One Liverpool fan wants to set the record straight: their £400m spend was not solely on ‘upgrades’ and Arne Slot is managing ‘a squad in transition’.

There is sadly no mention of net spend.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Liverpool and that £400m

A lot of the narrative around Liverpool this season has understandably revolved around their record spending. But one comment that keeps being repeated isn’t strictly accurate. It was in the Mailbox yesterday, where an Arsenal fan wrote that Liverpool “won the league and then added £400m of upgrades.” It’s also on the front page of F365, where they are described as “champions injected with a record investment of over £400m.”

That might be technically true, but it doesn’t tell the whole story.

The defence: At right back, Liverpool have lost Trent Alexander-Arnold. They’ve spent £35m, yes, but it’s a replacement rather than an upgrade, and arguably a downgrade. At left back, Milos Kerkez should be a long-term solution to what was a weak spot last season, but at 21 he’ll need time to adapt. At centre back, they’ve actually sold cover, leaving them thinner than last season.

The attack: This is often cited as a strengthened area, but in reality Liverpool haven’t added Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak to an already stacked attack. They’ve lost Jota, Díaz, and Núñez and replaced them. It’s not additional depth. It’s a reshuffle and should be an improvement in the long term, but you’ll notice that 2 players in less than 3 players and that is a squad depth concern.

Midfield: The one area that should have been an immediate upgrade is midfield, with Florian Wirtz brought in for creativity, goals, and line-breaking passes. But so far, that hasn’t materialised. If you’re being generous you’d say he needs more time to settle into a new league.

So yes, Liverpool have spent big. But framing it as £400m of “upgrades” ignores the reality: this is a squad in transition. It’s been a major overhaul, with key losses as well as new arrivals. That kind of churn doesn’t instantly translate into improvement. For all the talk of record investment, this Liverpool side is still finding its feet and this may not be the season of instant success that many were predicting.

Mike, LFC, Dubai

READ MORE: ‘It’s a mess’ – Carragher tells Slot to drop one player after Liverpool lose to Galatasaray

Typical English arrogance

Dear MC,

From the “Big Midweek” article: “We feel fairly confident we could predict pretty much every [ Champions’ League] game and wouldn’t necessarily recommend watching any of them, aside from [Barca vs PSG]”.

Oh really? Predicted Liverpool losing and Spurs drawing did you? Good to see typical English arrogance is alive and well at F365!

Lauro (where the fuck have all the Scottish goalkeepers gone??), KFC

Let me count the ways

As fun as it is reading John Matrix list all the ways that Arteta is second best he is mistaken that Arteta is second only to Pep on points earned over the last three season. He obviously forgot to actually check Slot’s record. Of those three its Pep (251), Slot (250) then Arteta (247). I didn’t look at Ange who would have got 427 points with Celtic three years ago either.

No one have ever said that you have the worst manager. Clearly that’s a toss up between United and Forest at the moment. But you can only compare Arteta to Mourinho when he wins a champions league with a Portuguese team. Until then, get that man’s name out of your mouth. Arteta, with his tactics and trophy record, finds his peer group includes Pullis, Allardice and Howe. He may see himself as the next Mourinho or Rafa, but until he wins ol’ big ears he, quite simply, is not.

Also, your “awful players” included a man now charged with rape. Never forget that. Any social media campaign to make the club look (literally) holier than thou should be viewed through that context. Arsenal know that they need to need to manage their public image.

Big fan of the narrative of Liverpool winning with a last minute goal and it is unsustainable, whilst Arsenal win with a last minute goal and the handbrake is off baby!

Congratulations on not losing the league in September and having a manager who is second or third in every metric behind Slot and Pep. There, its been said.

Alex, South London

We all know there are lies, damn lies and statistics (and Keith’s BTL calculator), we also know that Arteta is not the worst manager and Arsenal not the worst team. But as F365 rightly point out, John Matrix AFC does seem to have lost his head. Statistics can usually be manipulated to serve a narrative and John does a brilliant job of this, but so can others.

Firstly, his “only City have scored more” is based on a SIX game sample and includes a home game against a newly promoted team as does City’s total. If we extract the game in which the teams have scored the most goals (and why not?), Liverpool’s £300mil forward line has outscored Arsenal’s.

“Only Pep has more points than him over the last three seasons”, there are only 2 managers in the Premier League who have been in charge of their team in the same period, 1 has more points and both have more trophies!

Why not compare his 5 1/2 year tenure to the other two teams who have actually won the Premier League in that time. Arteta has less points, less goals and has conceded more. Let’s give him a pass on his first season as he hadn’t had any time to stamp his style and authority yet or build “his” squad, he did win a trophy though! If we do this, he has less points, has scored less goals but “his style” is bearing fruit in the defence.

4 years, the same, John’s 3 years does see their points and goals scored move into second, funnily enough, exactly where his team have finished in all 3 seasons.

And finally (I know you’ll all love this one), he has spent more on new players than one and more than both as a net spend, I have ignored this summers spend as we don’t know what fruit that has born yet and it helps my stats!

So obviously, the WORST manager is improving his statistics if not his trophy haul, now that might change this season but you have to ask, would Pep or Jurgen have achieved more in the same time with the same players.

Howard (too much time on my hands but thanks John) Jones

Ruben goes forth

After your article on the Man Utd Execs and the teams performance against Brentford I was reminded of the ‘tactics’ meeting in Blackadder. Roles and some of the dialogue has been amended but suddenly it all seems to make sense.

Sir Jim:

Ruben has formulated a brilliant new tactical plan to ensure final victory in the field.

Man U Players:

Ah. Would this brilliant plan involve us playing 3-5-2 and walking very slowly towards the other team?

Jason Wilcox:

How could you possibly know that? It’s classified information!

Man U Players:

It’s the same plan that we used last time, and the 33 times before that.

Sir Jim:

Exactly! And that is what is so brilliant about it! It will catch the watchful teams totally off guard! Doing precisely what we’ve done 33 times before is exactly the last thing they’ll expect us to do this time! There is, however, one small problem.

Man U Players:

That everyone scores in the first ten minutes.

Sir Jim:

That’s right. And Ruben is worried this may be depressing the men a tad. So he’s looking for a way to cheer them up.

Man U Players:

Well, his resignation or sacking seems the obvious choice.

Sir Jim:

Hmm, interesting thought. Make a note of it, WIlcox.

Martin, LFC

In defence of the 3-4-3

I’ve noticed a disturbing trend: people are suddenly treating the 3-4-3 formation as if it were a dodgy used car. “Looks good on paper, falls apart on the motorway.” And yes, watching Manchester United under Amorim experiment with it does feel like watching someone try to parallel park a bus they’ve never driven before. But let’s not blame the vehicle when the driver can’t find the gears.

Let’s rewind to 2016/17. Antonio Conte didn’t just use 3-4-3—he weaponised it. He took Victor Moses, a man previously loaned out more often than a university library book, and turned him into Dani Alves for one glorious season. That’s not luck; that’s sorcery. Chelsea won the league by a mile, and the football was so efficient it made accountants purr.

The beauty of 3-4-3 is its shape-shifting magic. Defensively, it’s a 5-4-1 fortress; in possession, it’s a 2-3-5 samba show. Done right, it’s a tactical Transformer. Done wrong—as United are currently demonstrating—it’s more like watching a Transformer stuck halfway between a robot and a toaster.

So no, 3-4-3 isn’t inherently flawed. Conte proved it. Amorim merely proves that you don’t hand Excalibur to someone who still thinks it’s a letter opener.

Gaptoothfreak, Man. Utd., New York (Yours in eternal wing-back faith)

Rash decision

In response to Badwolf, Rashford has also already been disciplined for being late at Barca. He’s not at United through lack of talent, it’s lack of professionalism. Amorim’s race is run, but that doesn’t mean every single decision made during his tenure has been wrong. Moving on all the evident d*ckheads being the best one.

Lewis, Busby Way

Be careful what you wish for

Good morning,

Be careful what you wish for, they said that when West Ham decided not renew Dithering Davey Moyes’ contract, well equally Mr Moyes should be careful what he wishes for.

Let’s start off, 8 months of goodwill wiped out in a 9-day period, where he did his typical no show against the neighbours, a 20-minute good spell disguising an absolute horrid show for 70. Then onto Wolves 8 changes and dipped out of a cup competition which should be our primary focus if only to cure the curse.

Still 8 players rested for what now became a big game against West Ham, and after weathering some early hammers attacks we get a great header from the best finisher at the club big mick Keane. After a ludicrous non-handball decision (natural position-HA!) West Ham grew into the game and started to dominate, a couple of Pickford interventions are the reason it was a draw and not a first defeat in the new stadium. Which if I’m being honest, they would have deserved based on the 2nd half. Poor Michael Keane, had a great game but still had the crucial deflection for the goal.

The midfield is reliant on the 36-year-old legs of Gana , the strikers are starved of service and aimless balls pumped up to them despite both Beto and Barry clearly being “on the shoulder of the last man” types, there is an over reliance on Grealish already, KDH disappears for a spell, Ndiaye is badly out of form, so do you make any changes? Of course not! Not even a switch of wings!

I was sympathetic to Moyes’ situation at West Ham, a Cresswell boneheaded moment costing them a chance of a final against Rangers and I’ve seen the levekusen game clips and that’s iffy, but you understand why fans get sick of him, he imposes his own glass ceiling, his comments in the week about not being sure about making Hill Dickinson a fortress were just sickening to fans. He’s afraid of the big time.

The difference from his first spell is we have owners with a bit of clout and not the mutually beneficial relationship with Kenwright he had before, he will be held accountable and that’s why he will not last, and it’s all his own fault.

The only positive right now, the Palace fans convinced that we will beat them because nothing makes sense. Logically it shouldn’t happen. But it is Everton.

EFCraig (twice in 6 days robbed of precious sleep davey!)