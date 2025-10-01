Premier League clubs spent a record amount during a mental summer transfer window which saw the British transfer record broken twice by Liverpool.

But even in an era when it seems a reserve right-back seems to cost £30million, there are still bargains to be found.

On the evidence we have seen so far, here’s an XI of absolute snips brought in for a total of £121.4million, with no player costing more than £15million…

GK: Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

All three promoted clubs sought to upgrade their goalkeepers this summer and Sunderland found themselves an absolute bargain at NEC. Since signing for a fee of around £11.5million, the 22-year-old has made the adaptation to the Premier League appear a piece of p*ss. Indeed, right now, no keeper is performing as well as Roefs, with clean-sheet displays at Forest and Palace most notable, as well as a crucial penalty save against Brentford.

LB: Adrian Truffert (Bournemouth)

Truffert replaced Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth and given their respective performances so far this season, Liverpool might have preferred the Frenchman. The 22-year-old was widely acknowledged as an astute signing by those who watched him become one of Ligue 1’s best left-backs at Rennes and the hype appears to be justified. Truffert was especially impressive in pocketing Mohammed Kudus during the win at Tottenham.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera (Arsenal)

If you only watched Mosquera in Arsenal’s win at Newcastle, you might be forgiven for thinking the Gunners had overpaid at £13million. But that was no reflection of the 21-year-old’s previous performances while deputising across Mikel Arteta’s defence. Prior to Sunday, Mosquera has looked a snip, his versatility set to be vital to the Gunners if they are intent on fighting on multiple fronts this season.

CB: Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland)

After arriving from PSG for £9.5million, Mukiele has started Sunderland’s last four matches, in which time they are unbeaten having conceded only twice. That is unlikely to be a coincidence, since Mukiele is outperforming everyone in the Van Dijk metric.

Nordi Mukiele is the only defender to make more than 10 tackles in the Premier League this season and not be dribbled past once. 💪 pic.twitter.com/2aoWqmn8g5 — Squawka (@Squawka) September 29, 2025

RB: Michael Kayode (Brentford)

Kayode had a run-up at this campaign by starting the last six games of last season, allowing Brentford to have a proper look at the Italy Under-21 right-back while deciding whether to sign him permanently from Fiorentina. They appear to have made a very sound decision. His long-throws catch the eye – it’s a proper, Delap-esque hurl, not one of the poor imitations that just about reach the side of the six-yard box – but Kayode is fun to watch in other areas. In the win over Manchester United, no other player won more tackles or more duels.

CM: Jordan Henderson (Brentford)

Amid an unsettling summer for Brentford, Henderson’s arrival offered some reassuring certainty in the centre of the park. Keith Andrews never doubted the ex-Liverpool captain’s leadership and industriousness. But Henderson has also brought some creativity to the Bees’ engine room, his long passing to spring counter-attacks after inviting opponents on to them has already set up goals against Chelsea and Manchester United.

If many wondered about Thomas Tuchel’s appreciation of Henderson, the veteran is showing exactly why he will almost certainly be on the plane next summer.

CM: Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)

We just assumed Henderson would be heading home, but instead Sunderland made arguably the signing of the summer, especially when you consider that they paid just £13million up front. Xhaka has been so good, you can see why Erik ten Hag was so miffed to lose him during his 20 minutes as Bayer Leverkusen manager. Some Sunderland fans are already hailing the Switzerland midfielder as one of their greatest modern-era stars, and after three assists in his last three games to set the Black Cats on a European course, it’s easy to see why the Mackems are getting giddy.

CM: Noah Sadiki (Sunderland)

We wanted to include Leeds United’s new midfield general Sean Longstaff here, if only for some variety, but Sadiki has been too good to ignore. The Wearside Kante has done much of Xhaka’s running, allowing his captain to focus on pulling all the strings, but £15million Sadiki is more than just a grafter. In the hole where a Man Utd midfield should be, these two could blow Ruben Amorim’s mind at Old Trafford on Saturday.

LW: Jaidon Anthony (Burnley)

Only the ridiculous Erling Haaland has scored more Premier League goals than Anthony this season since his loan move was made permanent for just £8million. And Burnley have scored only one goal that the 25-year-old did not have a hand in.

RW: Jhon Arias (Wolves)

Steady tipped the Colombian to be ‘a bloody sensation’ for Wolves after his £15million move from Fluminense. And Arias is adjusting to the Premier League, putting in his best performance yet in the draw at Spurs, where he completed more passes and created more chances than anyone else on the pitch.

CF: Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

Signed as one of the job lot from Botafogo, Jesus has thrown down the gauntlet to Chris Wood in the battle for the No.9 spot with four goals in two starts in the Europa League and Carabao Cup. Only substitute appearances in the Premier League so far for the 24-year-old Brazil international, but starts will surely come soon if Wood’s five-game goalless run extends much further.