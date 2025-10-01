Man Utd technical team ‘bemused’ by Ratcliffe pick to replace Amorim at Old Trafford

Members of the Man Utd technical team are reportedly ‘bemused’ by one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s picks to be their next manager, according to reports.

The Red Devils continue to struggle under Ruben Amorim this season with rumours that the Portuguese head coach could be living out his final weeks at Old Trafford unless he turns it around.

Man Utd are currently 14th in the Premier League table after Amorim oversaw a disastrous 2024/25 campaign, which saw them finish one place lower in 15th.

Amorim has averaged barely over one point per game in the Premier League since taking over at Old Trafford and, if Man Utd were to lose against Sunderland in their next match before the international break, then the pressure really would be on the Red Devils boss.

There have been reports linking Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Fulham’s Marco Silva and former England boss Gareth Southgate.

Southgate has been out of work since leaving his role as England boss last year and many Man Utd fans have been against the idea of hiring the former Middlesbrough boss to replace Amorim.

And now a respected X account run by ‘five elite reporters’ has claimed that the Man Utd technical team are ‘bemused’ by Ratcliffe’s decision to add Southgate to the shortlist of managers if they decide to sack Amorim.

The account wrote on X: ‘Exclusive. @ManUtd technical team who are in control over major footballing decisions for the club are 𝐛𝐞𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 that Sir Gareth Southgate is added on the shortlist by Sir Jim Ratcliffe to replace Ruben Amorim.’

Fabrizio Romano didn’t completely dismiss rumours that Southgate could be a target for Man Utd but insisted there had been no direct contact over the position.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Tuesday: “I wanted to mention Manchester United. Manchester United job, because today I also had some questions. I received many questions from some of you about Man United hierarchy already meeting face to face with Gareth Southgate.

“My understanding guys, from Manchester United sources, they are playing down all the reports saying that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, or anyone at the club already met officially with Gareth Southgate to discuss the possibility for the former England boss to become the new Manchester United manager.

“I’m not aware of any meeting. I’m not aware of any direct contact. I’m not aware of any negotiation. I told you yesterday that the relationship between people at INEOS is very good with Gareth Southgate, and that’s why we have links. But at the moment, I’m not aware of the concrete negotiation.

“I’m not aware of any proposal. I’m not aware of Manchester United going around and telling managers, Southgate or anyone else, like we want you to be the new boss.

“So many managers, Man United are still respecting their manager, Ruben Amorim, still waiting to see an improvement that’s really needed, starting from next game, probably. So that can be too long for sure.

“So the situation of Ruben Amorim remains. I want to watch for sure. I’m not here saying that Amorim is absolutely safe. Amorim job is not absolutely safe in this moment, because they need to perform in a different way, because Man United want to see results. But it doesn’t mean that Manchester United has met with Southgate or already started the process to appoint Gareth Southgate as new boss.

“So let’s wait. Let’s see what happens. But for sure, the next games will be important for Ruben Amorim.”