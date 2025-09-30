Man Utd ‘definitely looking at’ ex-Boro boss to replace Amorim but three ‘issues’ emerge

Ruben Amorim is still under pressure at Old Trafford.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate is “definitely” someone that Man Utd are “looking at” to replace Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

The Red Devils have once again showed their inconsistency under Amorim with Man Utd struggling to stay unbeaten for more than a game or two.

Amorim’s side finished 15th in the Premier League last term and they are only one place above that this season as the Portuguese head coach battles to save his job.

There have been mixed reports over whether Amorim’s position is under imminent threat but one thing is clear: results must start to improve.

And there have been links with a number of managers already, including Brighton’s Fabian Hürzeler, Southgate and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – insists that ex-England and Middlesbrough boss Southgate will “definitely” be under consideration if the Red Devils sack Amorim.

Brown told Football Insider: “Southgate is definitely a possibility for Man United.

“From what I’m told, he has admirers in the hierarchy at United who feel he would be a safe pair of hands to help steady the ship given the issues they’ve had.

“So he will definitely be a leading candidate if Amorim is sacked, but he’s not the only one on their list.

“I don’t know how tactically sound he is, because club football is a very different prospect to international football and he will know that as much as anybody.

“When he’s picking the England team, he’s picking from the best players the country has to offer.

“He can choose players who fit in better with what he wants to do, and that’s obviously not the case at United where he would have to work with what he’s got.

“So there are a few issues and challenges he’d have to overcome if he did take the job.

“Either way, he’s one they’re looking at as a potential option so there are people at United who obviously feel he would be able to make that step.”

Amid speculation that Glasner could be an option for Man Utd if Amorim is sacked, Brown reckons the Crystal Palace boss’ future will be tied to how the Eagles owners act going forward.

Brown added: “Glasner has done a tremendous job, there’s no question about that. Whether or not he stays at Crystal Palace will depend on how he is treated by the club’s hierarchy.

“If they don’t back him in his ambitions and the direction he wants to take the club, he would be entitled to say ‘thanks for everything’ and walk away when his contract is up.

“They’ve got a battle on their hands to keep him at Selhurst Park and that’s how they must treat it Palace have to do everything possible to convince him that they’re prepared to keep making progress towards the club reaching new heights.

“From what I hear, Glasner is very happy at Crystal Palace, he’s enjoying his time there and enjoys working with this group of players.

“I’m sure he would be happy to stay, but only if he gets the board’s backing, because otherwise it will feel like he’s making all this progress for nothing.

“If they have a successful season, as it looks like they will at this stage, and they’re prepared to back him, there’s no reason they can’t get the manager tied down.”

