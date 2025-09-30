‘Lonely’ Amorim ‘left speechless’ by Man Utd ‘request’ as new details of imminent sack are revealed

It is now ‘when and not if’ Man Utd will sack Ruben Amorim after the Red Devils hierarchy requested a change of formation in a meeting, according to reports.

The Red Devils have started this season in very similar fashion to last campaign with Amorim’s side currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table, one place higher than last term.

After losing the Manchester Derby a couple of weeks ago, Man Utd bounced back by beating Chelsea 2-1 but their inconsistency showed once again by losing 3-1 to Brentford over the weekend.

With Amorim making little progress at Man Utd, INEOS are now reportedly looking at other managers with Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler ‘under consideration’.

BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone insisted earlier this week that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘backing’ Amorim and rumours Man Utd are lining up his replacement have been ‘dismissed’ by Red Devils officials.

But now a respected X account run by ‘five elite reporters’ has claimed that Amorim has been asked to change his formation to a 4-3-3, which hasn’t gone down well with the Man Utd head coach.

READ: Big Midweek: Maresca v Mourinho, Barcelona v PSG, Konate v Osimhen and batsh*t Frankfurt

The account wrote on X: ‘Exclusive : Formation request & sacked. According to sources at Manchester United Ruben Amorim was called in by the bosses at @ManUtd for urgent meeting.

‘The manager has been asked to change the formation to 4-3-3. Ruben Amorim was left speechless with the formation request. Certain #mufc officials believe the manager is to get sacked is now WHEN & not IF at this stage.’

And an exclusive from Centre Devils has revealed that Amorim has been internally described as a ‘lonely man’ in and around the training ground.

The report adds: ‘In training, he often walks away from the team and after losses he sometimes sits on his own and doesn’t speak to anyone.

‘One source feels the job has broken him mentally and he looks like a ghost of his former self from when he first joined.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The Premier League XI Man Utd will ruin after signing them for way too much next summer

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Amorim, Palace, Forest, Sunderland, Maresca, Buendia

👉 Ranking £113.2m worth of summer signings by how desperate new clubs should be to debut them

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has described the appointment of Amorim as a “disaster” and reckons Man Utd should move on from him as quickly as possible.

Carragher said: “I think he’s still in a job, because I think the powers that be on Manchester United have made that many mistakes so far and decisions that they’ve made on and off the pitch that they almost don’t want to admit right now, that they’ve made another.

“This has been a disaster for Manchester United, but also Ruben Amorim, what he did with Sporting Lisbon was fantastic.

“You know, you look like the next big thing as a manager, but bringing a manager like that, in terms of the system that he plays, I don’t think ever really suited the club of the traditions of Manchester United.

“And the quicker Manchester United made the decision on the manager, I think it’s better for everybody. Because, as I said, it’s been a disaster for club, but also the manager, and we’re only waiting for the inevitable I think unfortunately.

“As Duncan’s [Ferguson] just said, you don’t want to see people lose the jobs, but this has to end as quickly as possible.”

READ NEXT: Amorim leads sack race with Ange second after West Ham bin Graham Potter