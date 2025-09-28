An insider has revealed how long Sir Jim Ratcliffe will give Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, as the boss has revealed he is “never concerned” for his job.

The threat of Amorim being given the boot seems to be looming at the moment. It is still felt that United‘s players have not adapted to his system.

While the Manchester outfit have the best xG of any Premier League side this season, the seven goals they have scored in six games has been bettered by nine sides.

Calls for Amorim’s head are increasing after a 3-1 loss to Brentford left the Red Devils 14th in the league.

Recently sacked West Ham manager Graham Potter has reportedly been identified as a potential replacement, while chairman Ratcliffe is said to have been in direct talks with former England boss Gareth Southgate.

However, according to BBC football journalist Simon Stone, that won’t be happening.

He writes on X that Ratcliffe is ‘backing’ Amorim and feels it only fair to judge him on a ‘full season’.

Reports of replacements being lined up have been ‘dismissed’ by United officials, per Stone, who states they are ‘adamant’ that nobody is being lined up to replace the current boss.

Amorim, meanwhile, is not believed to be concerned that his place is under threat.

He said: “I am always comfortable with the job. I am not concerned, it is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here. I am never concerned about my job, I am not that kind of guy.

“I’m always doing my job. If I win, I’m in a different state of mind. That is normal, but I’m always confident because I know what to do. I’ve always taken a lot of responsibility on your own shoulders.

“We can play better and we need to play better. It’s like ups and downs. When you win, you feel that everything, the momentum is here. When you lose, you go back to the same place and you fight again for one win that can help you to create the momentum.”

United face fourth-placed Sunderland next up, the Black Cats flying high after promotion last season, before they face Premier League champions Liverpool after the international break, so things might not relent for Amorim any time soon.

