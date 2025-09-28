According to reports, Manchester United could receive a sizable windfall as Mason Greenwood is attracting interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old left Man Utd during the 2023 summer transfer window as it was decided that he should continue his career elsewhere after facing charges related to attempted rape and assault.

At the start of 2023, the case against Greenwood was discontinued as the Crown Prosecution Service decided that there was not a realistic chance of a conviction following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

Greenwood spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe and he attracted interest from several European sides after grabbing eight goals and six assists for the Spanish side.

In the 2024 summer transfer window, Marseille fended off competition from a few sides to sign Greenwood from Man Utd for around £26m. This deal also included a 50% sell-on clause.

Greenwood has continued his development at Marseille, contributing 24 goals and ten assists in his 43 appearances across all competitions.

His recent form has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid, who were mentioned as a candidate to sign him before he joined Marseille.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico Madrid ‘want to sign’ Greenwood, though this deal hinges on two key factors as Marseille have named their price and a sale is needed to facilitate a transfer.

The report explains.

‘Olympique Marseille, aware of the value of their striker, have valued Greenwood at €75 million [£65m]. A high figure, but one that could be negotiable if Atlético Madrid manage to make a significant sale in their squad.’

Were Marseille to sell Greenwood for £65m, Man Utd would receive £32.5m of this transfer fee and it would take the overall price for the forward to around £68.5m.

In a recent interview, former Premier League striker Djibril Cisse revealed what Greenwood needs to do to reach the next level.

“The margin of progression for Greenwood is to be more consistent, to be much more influential and impactful in the game,” Cisse said.

“We’ve seen his extraordinary technical quality, he provokes, he dribbles left or right, he destabilises opponents. But it needs to be repeated more often.”

On Greenwood, Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “He also worked on the defensive side, the pressing. He hasn’t always worked in that direction, but when he wants to, he does it.

“You have to understand that if he wants to become a great top player, he has to run without the ball. I saw Mbappe, Dembele put pressure without the ball. Greenwood has to do it, too.”