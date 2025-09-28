According to reports, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been in ‘direct contact’ with Gareth Southgate as Ruben Amorim faces being sacked.

It feels like Amorim is on the brink at Man Utd, who suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Man Utd have gone backwards under Amorim, who has failed to get the best out of his squad and implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Following Saturday’s poor defeat and performance, Amorim is the joint-favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked as Man Utd are in the lowly position of 14th in the table.

Despite this, Amorim has explained why he is “not concerned” about losing his job.

“I am always comfortable with the job. I am not concerned, it is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here. I am never concerned about my job, I am not that kind of guy,” Amorim claimed.

READ: Man Utd in ‘grim ritual’, Wirtz ‘utter sh*te’ for Liverpool, Maresca ‘out now’ and… Glasner to Arsenal?



“I’m always doing my job. If I win, I’m in a different state of mind. That is normal, but I’m always confident because I know what to do. I’ve always taken a lot of responsibility on your own shoulders.

“We can play better and we need to play better. It’s like ups and downs. When you win, you feel that everything, the momentum is here. When you lose, you go back to the same place and you fight again for one win that can help you to create the momentum.”

Still, Amorim is under intense scrutiny and a report from talkSPORT claims former England boss Gareth Southgate is on a ‘three-man shortlist’ of potential replacements.

Southgate was heavily linked with Man Utd last year and was targeted by INEOS as a replacement for Erik ten Hag, though he was keen to take a break from management.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim has to be sacked as De Ligt, Ugarte and Thiago expose inept Man Utd manager

👉 Man Utd lose again: The disgraceful Premier League table since Ruben Amorim arrived

👉 Amorim is done, Bruno was ‘awful’ and Man Utd are ‘trash’ but what about the ‘two VAR shockers’?



Now, it seems Southgate may be ready to return as Ratcliffe has been in ‘direct contact’ with him ‘in recent weeks’ and he is ‘an option’ to replace Amorim.

The report has also revealed Man Utd’s stance on sacking Amorim, with one key factor likely to force a delay.

The report explains.

‘The United hierarchy are reluctant to axe Amorim despite a dismal run of only 33 points from his 34 Premier League games in charge. ‘If they do pull the trigger, they are likely to wait until after Saturday, November 1, to reduce the level of compensation.’

It is also revealed that ‘other potential replacements include’ Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and AFC Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.