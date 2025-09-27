Since Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was appointed, only one team that hasn’t been relegated or promoted has picked up fewer points than his Red Devils.

United have been pants for the last year, and you don’t need stats to prove that.

But this table shows just how horrendous they’ve been under the ex-Sporting boss.

Since Amorim arrived at Old Trafford on November 11 last year, Tottenham Hotspur are the only ever-present top-flight side to have collected fewer points.

Spurs could leapfrog United with a win against Wolves on Saturday night. But even after winning a European trophy, they decided change was needed.

West Ham sit level with United. If that doesn’t scream that there’s a f***ing massive problem, nothing will.

Wolves, meanwhile, have two more points, despite not picking up a single one this season yet.

Premier League table since Amorim arrived on November 11

How long will United remain patient with Amorim while he sticks rigidly with his precious 3-4-2-1 system?

ith these being the current favourites to become United’s next boss, who should be his replacement?

