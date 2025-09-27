Ruben Amorim has set himself up for criticism after three controversial selection calls as the Manchester United boss seeks back-to-back Premier League wins for the very first time as his side take on Brentford on Saturday.

Amorim relieved some of the pressure on his shoulders through a 2-1 victory over Chelsea last time out, but it didn’t feel all that much like a turning point with Robert Sanchez’s red card and Enzo Maresca’s substitutions in response giving the Portuguese boss and his players a huge helping hand.

Rio Ferdinand reckons seven points from five games constitutes a “remarkable” start to the season, though that claim in itself is far more remarkable than two wins and a draw.

Much of the criticism of Amorim, aside from the results and performances, has centred around his refusal to waver from his now infamous 3-4-3 system and how it’s failing to get the best out of his players.

It’s left Kobbie Mainoo, who was one of United’s greatest hopes for the future before Amorim arrived at Old Trafford, with a bit-part role, with the midfielder – who also starred for England at Euro 2024 – again starting on the bench vs Brentford, as has been the case in every Premier League game so far.

Manuel Ugarte, who looks nothing like the player he was under Amorim at Sporting, has come in for Casemiro as the Brazilian serves a suspension following his daft red card against Chelsea.

Premier League table since Ruben Amorim became Man Utd manager:

But it wasn’t Mainoo who was trending on social media when the team news was revealed – his absence is no great surprise – but Leny Yoro.

The feeling among many Manchester United fans is that he’s been their best centre-back this season, maybe second best behind Matthijs de Ligt, but having been dropped for the win over Chelsea, the 19-year-old has again been left out, with Amorim sticking with a back three of De Ligt, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

And the third controversial call sees Altay Bayindir retain his spot in the team ahead of summer signing Senne Lammens amid suggestions this week that the £18m summer signing may come in for the Turkey international and despite the 23-year-old impressing in training.

“I’ve been so impressed with [Lammens] in training. I think he has all the fundamentals to be a really, really top class goalkeeper. He’s great with his feet, he’s a big presence, he’s a really great shot-stopper,” Maguire told Sky Sports.

“I think he’s got all the fundamentals to be excellent. Again he’s another young boy. He’s coming to such a big club with lots of pressure. But I know he will deal with it and I’m sure he’s going to have a long future at this club.”

The Red Devils fans will see forward trio Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo starting together for the first time against Brentford as a huge positive, but the pitchforks will be out for Amorim if they fail to beat the Bees, with the likely focus of that frustration around the three young talents he continues to snub in favour of players without such promising futures, either at Old Trafford or beyond.