What’s the ‘only reason’ Ruben Amorim hasn’t been sacked by Manchester United? And which two Red Devils heroes are poised for a caretaker role?

Amorim relieved the pressure with a 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend but there has been no great sign of improvement after leading them in their worst season in living memory last term.

Incredibly, a trip to Brentford on Saturday lunchtime offers the Portuguese boss the opportunity to win back-to-back Premier League games for the first time as Manchester United boss.

Failure to do so will lead that pressure to build again amid widespread suggestions that his 3-4-3 formation is doomed to fail at Old Trafford.

Nevin proposed a theory as to why United are sticking with the former Sporting boss and claims either Michael Carrick or Darren Fletcher, both of whom know very well what it means to succeed at United have played under Sir Alex Ferguson, could take the reins as caretaker boss should United sack Amorim.

Premier League table since Ruben Amorim became Man Utd manager:

Carrick is currently without a club having been let go by Middlesbrough in the summer, while Fletcher is coaching the United U18s.

“Short term, I wouldn’t be surprised at [Carrick or Fletcher to replace Amorim] at all,” Nevin said, speaking to gaming news publisher Escapist Magazine. “That would be absolutely fine. And they might do well.

“They offered the caretaker role to Ole first didn’t they. It takes the pressure off, you can have a good look around. And if he does well, we just keep him. That’s fine. You’ll get a bit of pressure in the press saying, ‘They don’t know what to do, they haven’t got a clue, they can’t get the right man, all that sort of stuff.’

“I”ve been there before. I just blanked it. I don’t care. I’ve got a guy doing a good job here and I wouldn’t look for the other manager. And I’ll say to them, ‘If you keep on doing well, you can get a job.’ I’m not hiding anything from anyone here. I’m looking at every possible option.

“But what you have to do is give it a number of months in that situation. If it does happen and things go badly for him then you have to have a direction. You have to have a two, three, four, five year plan.

“Maybe that’s been United’s problem. They’ve tried, they’ve had plans. They’ve had two, three, four, five year plans that have all lasted a year. And that’s not good. Because the next person comes in and they change it, the next one changes it.

“That’s the only reason why they’re standing by Amorim just now. It’s because they know they didn’t spend time with the other ones, so we now end up with a Frankenstein team. All bought by different managers. None of it really fits together. And then you find out they got rid of some people they shouldn’t have gotten rid of like McTominay.”