Amorim told he’s ‘got a couple months left’ at Man Utd as replacement ‘worry’ is revealed

Ruben Amorim “has got a couple of months left” at Man Utd, according to Ben Foster, but one of his likely replacements has a big “worry” hanging over him.

The Red Devils beat Chelsea 2-1 at the weekend to give Amorim some breathing room after an awful start to the season which saw them get just four points from their opening four Premier League matches.

Their loss on penalties to Grimsby Town in the League Cup added more strain with rumours last week that Amorim was being given three games to save his job.

Man Utd finished 15th last term and Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly told him in a meeting last week that only a finish in the European qualification places will do this season.

But former Man Utd goalkeeper Foster can’t see the Red Devils giving Amorim until the end of the season with more inconsistent form ahead.

Foster said on his own podcast: “I think he [Amorim] has got a couple of months left, probably. He’ll go through a bad little run of two or three or four games in a row where he loses and eventually they’ll go, ‘Right, we’ve had enough now, it’s obviously not working.’

“I just watch them, and I don’t really see any kind of cohesion. Somebody who would be good for Man United is Glasner. He’s only got nine months left on his contract at Palace. My only worry about it is that Man United are so sick and tired of playing three at the back.

“If they go and get Glasner and he goes, ‘Right, I’m playing three at the back,’ they’ll go, ‘Nah, come on mate. This isn’t going to work.’ For this guy to have lost five star players though and for Palace still look like they’ve got better. They’re fifth in the league.”

Man Utd goalkeeper Altay Bayindir claims the Red Devils must use the result against Chelsea as a springboard for the rest of the season.

After quiet first half for the Turkey international, he said: “[In the] first 45 minutes, I can say more.

“For me it was more difficult because when you don’t have any position, you are getting cold, in this weather.

“It’s raining and you have to keep your mind focused for every second because in the game, anything can happen. I [am happy I] did this and we are happy because we won.”

Bayindir added: “We are working every day for every position, but sometimes you can be unlucky in the game.

“Sometimes, players [are] doing blocks and it’s a foul. It doesn’t matter how strong you are, you cannot go to the ball. If someone will be here, you cannot move, it’s difficult and in all of the [Premier] League, referees are not saying it is a foul for the disposition, so we have to improve ourselves for everything, for every situation.

“That’s what we are doing every day in the training and today was good. In the second half, after the punch, we are feeling happy, more confident.

“Before the game we spoke and [we knew] it was a very important game for us. We had to win and everyone was emotional.

“Like everyone saw on the pitch, everyone [was] fired [up] and running. We have to keep this energy for every game and we have to win more games because we have to make our fans and everyone happy.

“When you are winning, everyone is happy and when you are going home, you can sleep very easily. You don’t have to think about anything because you already know everyone is happy.

“Today it was a big game, an important game. But we are Manchester United. We are a big club in the world and we have to always feel this fire. We already know our responsibility, but in every game, we have to keep this energy and I hope we can win more games and we can make everyone happy.”

