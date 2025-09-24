West Ham will give Graham Potter until after the international break to prove his worth amid complications over Nuno Espirito Santo’s potential appointment, according to reports.

The Hammers are currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table after taking three points from a possible 15 in their opening five fixtures of the season.

Only Wolves, who are yet to pick up a point this season, are below them and West Ham have reportedly been sounding out potential replacements for Potter.

West Ham have been holding internal talks as they assess their potential options if they make the move to sack Potter after failing to see an improvement in their 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Giving an update on the situation earlier this week, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol said: “West Ham board are considering all their options after another defeat.

“They wanted to see a reaction from Graham Potter’s side but despite an improved performance West Ham lost again.

“They had in mind a target of four or five points from the three games before the next international break – against Palace, Everton and Arsenal.

“Although it’s difficult to see how that target can be achieved now with two tough away games, no decision has been made as of this afternoon (Sunday) about Potter’s future.

“Potter signed a two-and-a-half-year contract when he replaced Julen Lopetegui in January. Such a contract at West Ham would typically have a break clause after 18 months.

“Options such as Nuno Espirito Santo and Slaven Bilic are being considered in case the decision is made to make a change.”

And now Football Insider claims that Potter ‘will get a stay of execution at West Ham United until after the international break’ after reports initially claiming that his future would be ‘dictated by results in their next two games, against Everton and Arsenal’.

The report adds that ‘sources say that the 50-year-old will now not be dismissed before the international break, due to legal issues surrounding the Hammers’ first-choice replacement option Nuno Espirito Santo.’

Bilic will ‘only be given the job on a short-term basis’ while Nuno ‘still has some legal issues to sort out regarding his City Ground exit before he can be given the West Ham job’.

When asked after the loss to Crystal Palace about some supporters chanting “sacked in the morning”, Potter said: “I didn’t hear anything but I understand the frustrations. People are entitled to their opinion.

“I have no complaints at all about the club or the support we’ve had, but I understand the results are not positive. We have to accept that and change it around. We need to improve find that balance and solution.

“Of course I’m disappointed for the players, for the supporters at the moment, it’s tough at the moment.”

He added: “Everyone connected with the club feels pressure as the results are not good. You have to face it up and ensure we’re stronger next week, as simple as that.

“The only way is hard work with the players. They are going through a tough moment and we have to find the right balance and the right solution. Everyone is finding it tough, it’s not an easy situation.”