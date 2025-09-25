Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba should be off the market in January, but a summer exit for Manchester United remains a real possibility, according to Ben Jacobs.

Man Utd made a late move for Baleba, 21, in the summer transfer window after spending over £200million on Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko.

There have been reports of Liverpool competing with the Red Devils for Baleba’s signature, but transfer expert Jacobs poured cold water on that.

“I’m not really aware of Liverpool making a particular push for a deep-lying midfielder. Should Liverpool add, it might be more of an attacking midfielder,” he told The United Stand.

Jacobs added that Man Utd did a lot of “legwork” in August, making it very unlikely they will walk away from their pursuit of Baleba next year.

“One of the reasons they (Man Utd) did all the legwork over the final weeks of the window was to try and put themselves in the strongest possible position, because I think they will be moving for Carlos Baleba,” he continued.

“You don’t commit to what would have been potentially a 100 million-plus spend and then just walk away, because there’ll be a point in 12 months’ time where that player is for sale.

“Even though many may feel 100 million is a lot of money, and something that could get a deal done, Brighton’s data and approach is to think this is a player that might be a Moises Caicedo-type fee, 115 million or more in 12 months’ time.

“That projection of value effectively priced Baleba out of the market and stopped anybody bidding, because Brighton felt no one is going to match the valuation, and therefore the player is simply not for sale.

“So if Manchester United want Carlos Baleba, but they don’t have to worry about Liverpool or anyone else, they have to worry about probably finding 100-plus million, maybe even closer to 115 or 120 million, hoping that Brighton want to sell, which is far more likely in a year’s time.

“If it isn’t Liverpool, there’ll be other suitors for Baleba, and that’s the whole point really. Brighton think that, first of all, in a year’s time there’ll be multiple suitors, so the price goes up. Second of all, form, hopefully, from Brighton’s point of view in the next 12 months, also adds to the valuation.

“With Manchester United and senior midfielders, I think there is a strong possibility that two come in. So could it be Baleba and [Adam] Wharton, or two other senior midfielders? Absolutely. First of all, because Casemiro could still depart, even though he’s found favour under Ruben Amorim. Second of all, because Bruno Fernandes could go off to Saudi Arabia, and that could fund the window in 12 months’ time.”

Asked if Man Utd could bid for Baleba in January, Jacobs quickly quashed the idea.

“I don’t see a January sale for Carlos Baleba, that’s the first thing to say,” he said.

“The start to the season may have been influenced by some of the summer speculation. There’s no doubt his head was turned by Manchester United, but we’re so early in the season, I don’t think we can equate a dip in form with a dip in valuation, or a dip in form with a January exit.

“Brighton have shown with several players that they sell when they want to, based on their own long-term plan, and the only thing that may alter the Baleba situation is the fact that David Weir unexpectedly left, and Jason Ayto, the former Arsenal interim sporting director, has come in. So there’s a new voice and consideration over what they do in the market.

“But remember, January is very much a seller’s market. It’s difficult for buyers in a short space of time, and it’s mid-season, and we know Brighton’s approach is to sell on their terms, their timeline, their price.

“In addition to that, with a replacement coming in — all of which would be hard to do in a January window — it would be a big shock if Baleba went anywhere in January. But I also think it’d be equally as big a shock if Brighton didn’t engage more seriously over a summer sale, because these players, when they join Brighton, know there will be a period in time where they can be sold and move on to another club.

“With Baleba, the feeling is that if you look at the whole season, rather than just these first few games, come the end of the season, Brighton feel his valuation will be even higher than the number that they put over his head privately, but not to Manchester United.”

